Toyota Vios, Veloz recall – letter to owners sighted; rectification for upper front shock absorber nut

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / January 30 2024 10:23 am

A letter appearing to have been sent to an owner of a Toyota Vios in Malaysia has been sighted on the Toyota Vios 3rd & 4th Gen Community Facebook page, shared to the group by an anonymous participant.

While the posted letter appears not to have specified the years of manufacture involved, other Facebook users responding to the post on the group state they have also received a similar letter, and another recipient of the letter confirms that they had taken delivery of their vehicle on July 2023, which would likely make it a fourth-generation model, which was launched in Malaysia in March 2023.

A check with our source at UMW Toyota Motor confirms that the service campaign involves the “Vios and Veloz“, however no further information is available at time of writing.

“The purpose of this special service campaign is to retighten the front shock absorber nuts. Due to an improper tightening instruction on the nuts fixing the upper portions of the front shock absorbers, the tightening torque of the nuts might be insufficient,” the sighted letter read.

“If the vehicle is operated continuously in this condition, the nuts may become loose, causing abnormal noise, and the nuts may come off, resulting loss of vehicle stability. Therefore, we are conducting this special service campaign to rectify this issue,” it continued.

The standard retightening process would take approximately half an hour, according to the letter, and the cost of rectification shall be borne by Toyota Malaysia, the letter read.

