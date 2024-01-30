Toyota Vios, Veloz recall – letter to owners sighted; rectification for upper front shock absorber nut

Posted in Cars, Local News, Toyota / By /

Toyota Vios, Veloz recall – letter to owners sighted; rectification for upper front shock absorber nut

A letter appearing to have been sent to an owner of a Toyota Vios in Malaysia has been sighted on the Toyota Vios 3rd & 4th Gen Community Facebook page, shared to the group by an anonymous participant.

While the posted letter appears not to have specified the years of manufacture involved, other Facebook users responding to the post on the group state they have also received a similar letter, and another recipient of the letter confirms that they had taken delivery of their vehicle on July 2023, which would likely make it a fourth-generation model, which was launched in Malaysia in March 2023.

A check with our source at UMW Toyota Motor confirms that the service campaign involves the “Vios and Veloz“, however no further information is available at time of writing.

Toyota Vios, Veloz recall – letter to owners sighted; rectification for upper front shock absorber nut

“The purpose of this special service campaign is to retighten the front shock absorber nuts. Due to an improper tightening instruction on the nuts fixing the upper portions of the front shock absorbers, the tightening torque of the nuts might be insufficient,” the sighted letter read.

“If the vehicle is operated continuously in this condition, the nuts may become loose, causing abnormal noise, and the nuts may come off, resulting loss of vehicle stability. Therefore, we are conducting this special service campaign to rectify this issue,” it continued.

The standard retightening process would take approximately half an hour, according to the letter, and the cost of rectification shall be borne by Toyota Malaysia, the letter read.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.

Toyota Yaris 2023
Toyota Vios 2023
Toyota Corolla 2023
Toyota Camry 2023
Toyota Veloz 2023
Toyota Innova 2023
Toyota Innova Zenix 2023
Toyota Alphard 2023
Toyota Vellfire 2023
Toyota Corolla Cross 2023
Toyota Fortuner 2023
Toyota Harrier 2023
Toyota Hilux 2023
Toyota GR Supra 2023
Toyota Hiace 2023
Toyota GR86 2023
Toyota GR Corolla 2023

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS
TOYOTA VIOS

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Mick Chan

Open roads and closed circuits hold great allure for Mick Chan. Driving heaven to him is exercising a playful chassis on twisty paths; prizes ergonomics and involvement over gadgetry. Spent three years at a motoring newspaper and short stint with a magazine prior to joining this website.

 

Comments

  • LEGOFanInPJ on Jan 30, 2024 at 11:01 am

    This, along with Toyota/Daihatsu recalls and scandals in Japan, makes me want to stay away from buying a Perodua.

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 2 Thumb down 0
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 