2026 Toyota Vios Hybrid debuts in Thailand – 1.5L 2NR-VEX, 111 PS, e-CVT, 29.4 km/l, new GR Sport spec

Toyota Yaris Ativ HEV GR Sport

The Toyota Yaris Ativ HEV has been launched in Thailand, and the B-segment sedan – which we know as the Vios – gets a 1.5 litre hybrid petrol powertrain in the kingdom, three years on from the debut of the fourth-generation model.

This petrol-electric powertrain uses the 1,496 cc 2NR-VEX naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 91 PS at 5,500 rpm and 121 Nm from 4,000 rpm to 4,800 rpm, and this is paired with an electric motor producing 59 kW (80 PS) and 141 Nm, powered by a 0.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, for a combined output of 111 PS that is sent to the front wheels through an E-CVT automatic transmission.

The Yaris Ativ HEV is on sale in Thailand in two variants; the Premium, priced at 719,000 baht (RM93,175), and the GR Sport, priced at 769,000 baht (RM99,653). The new hybrid variants are joined by four variants – Premium Luxury, Premium, Smart and Sport – powered by a pure ICE powertrain, the 1.2 litre 3NR-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with 94 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

Toyota Yaris Ativ HEV Premium

Toyota claims that the Yaris Ativ HEV achieves a best-in-class fuel consumption figure of 29.4 km/l in Premium trim, and the electried version of the B-segment sedan gets a 36 litre fuel tank, compared to the 40 litre unit in the 1.2 litre ICE variants. A selection of three drive modes is offered – Eco, Normal and Power.

Exterior details which identify the Yaris Ativ HEV in Premium trim an upper grille in dark chrome and a lower grille section in metallic grey, while rolling stock is a set of 16-inch alloy wheels shod in 195/60R16 tyres.

Inside, the Yaris Ativ HEV Premium gets synthetic leather seat upholstery in a black and grey scheme, while cabin equipment includes a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-speaker audio, wireless device charger, electric parking brake with auto hold, automatic air-conditioning with rear seat air vents and a PM2.5 particulate filter, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

Driving assistance and safety kit in both variants of the Yaris Ativ HEV includes the Toyota Safety Sense suite with the Lane Keeping Control (LKC) function that works with the full-speed range adaptive cruise control (ACC), plus the blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, panoramic view monitor, digital video recorder (dashcam), two front and four rear parking sensors, and six airbags.

The sportier option, the Yaris Ativ HEV GR Sport is distinguished by elements including a variant-specific front grille with GR logo, a new GR Sport body kit comprised of front and rear extensions, rear bumper side skirts and boot lid spoiler, new 17-inch alloy wheels shod in 205/50R17 tyres, roof in black finish, revised suspension tune with front and rear stabiliser bars, and retuned electric power steering.

Also included in the GR Sport variant are power-folding side mirrors in black, synthetic leather seat upholstery in black, steering wheel with dark silver trim and a GR logo, and a Pioneer-branded six-speaker audio system.

Toyota Yaris Ativ HEV Premium with Charismo Drift accessories

For exterior colours, the Yaris Ativ HEV GR Sport gets Platinum White Pearl with a black roof, Red Mica Metallic with a black roof, and Attitude Black Mica. The Yaris Ativ HEV Premium gets Metal Stream Metallic, Urban Metal, Attitude Black Mica, Platinum White Pearl and Red Mica Metallic.

From launch, the Yaris Ativ HEV in Thailand can also be optioned with a range of accessories. First of the lot is the Charismo Drift accessories pack that retails for 19,990 baht (RM2,590), and is comprised of a front spoiler, side skirts, rear spoiler, and a boot lid spoiler.

The second is the GR accessories pack, retailing for 28,990 baht (RM3,755). As with the Charismo Drift accessories pack, the GR accessories pack is comprised of a front spoiler, side skirts, rear spoiler, and a boot lid spoiler.

What do you think, folks? Would you welcome the Vios Hybrid to Malaysia as a contender to the Honda City e:HEV RS?

2026 Toyota Yaris Ativ HEV GR Sport, Thailand

2026 Toyota Yaris Ativ HEV Premium, Thailand

Toyota Vios 2023

