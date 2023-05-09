In Car Reviews, Cars, Proton, Video Reviews, Videos / By Gerard Lye / 9 May 2023 4:13 pm / 4 comments

The fourth-generation Toyota Vios was launched in Malaysia in March this year, and here’s our video review of the redesigned B-segment sedan – you can find our written review here. This is the range-topping G variant of the Vios that is priced at RM95,500 on-the-road without insurance, which is one of just two options offered, with the other being the E at RM89,600.

Built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, the all-new Vios is larger than its predecessor at 4,425 mm long (+5 mm), 1,740 mm (+10 mm) wide, 1,480 mm tall (+5 mm) and with a wheelbase of 2,620 mm (+70 mm).

Power comes from a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that serves up 106 PS (104 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, with drive sent to the front wheels via a CVT.

In the video, Hafriz Shah takes you on a tour of the Vios’ exterior design, pointing out the bits he deems attractive and some that are debatable. The interior also sees several improvements like a nine-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well as nicer materials in most areas. Of course, there are some downsides pointed out, including the headroom available to rear passengers and the lack of a folding rear bench.

To find out more about the Vios, watch the whole video review and check out our comprehensive launch report that details what each variant gets. Would you choose the Vios over its closest rival, the Honda City? Share your thoughts in the comments below.