In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 22 March 2023 11:27 am / 3 comments

Here’s a full gallery of the fourth-generation Toyota Vios in its base 1.5E variant which is one of two available options, with the other being the top-spec 1.5G that we reviewed in Langkawi recently. Priced at RM89,600 on-the-road without insurance, the 1.5E costs RM5,900 less than the range-topper that retails at RM95,500.

For the money, the 1.5E shares quite a bit with the 1.5G, including a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine that makes 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. A CVT with seven virtual speeds is paired with the Dual VVT-i mill to send drive to the front wheels, allowing for a top speed of 180 km/h.

Standard kit for the entry-level variant includes automatic LED headlamps with a follow me home function, LED running lights, LED combination taillights, auto-folding side mirrors, acoustic windshield glass, an aerokit, keyless entry and engine start, a wireless charger, illuminated scuff plates and 9-inch Display Audio touchscreen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The 1.5E also shares a front digital video recorder (a rear one costs an additional RM380), Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) with a three-year free subscription, a 3D panoramic view monitor, six airbags, the usual array of passive systems (VSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist) and six parking sensors (two front and four rear).

As for driver assistance systems, the 1.5E comes with pre-collision system (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, front departure alert, pedal misoperation control as well as a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert.

In terms of differences, on the exterior of the base variant, you’ll find 16-inch alloys instead of the 1.5G’s 17-inch units. Drum brakes are also used for the 1.5E instead of solid discs, which are standard for the range-topper as it also comes with an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold) – the 1.5E has a handbrake instead.

Still on the outside, the 1.5E loses out on the 1.5G’s chrome accents as well as rear sequential turn signals and rain-sensing wipers. Moving inside, the premium you’re not paying for the 1.5G means you’ll be getting a steering wheel that can only tilt (the 1.5G adds telescopic adjustment) with a urethane skin (this also applies to the shift knob).

The 1.5E also gets a 4.2-inch multi-info display instead of the 1.5G’s 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, while also missing out on paddle shifters, 64-colour ambient lighting, automatic air-conditioning (1.5E comes with manual AC and different controls), soft-touch material on various contact areas, six speakers (1.5E has just four) and leather seat upholstery (fabric in the 1.5E). Unlike the 1.5G, the 1.5E’s Toyota Safety Sense suite doesn’t include lane keeping control, auto high beam and adaptive cruise control.

Given the pricing, which variant of the all-new Toyota Vios do you think is worth considering? Or will you go with another model in the B-segment sedan market altogether? Enjoy these photos and share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Check out full specifications of the fourth-generation Toyota Vios at CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios 1.5E

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios 1.5G