In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 24 February 2023 3:29 pm / 17 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has opened the order books for the fourth-generation Toyota Vios (internal code AC100), which will be offered in two variants. Estimated pricing starts at RM90,000 on-the-road without insurance for the base 1.5E, while the range-topping 1.5G goes for RM96,000. Yes, only two variants – the entry-level 1.5J and sportier GR-S have been dropped for now.

Now marketed as a “fastback” rather than a sedan, the new Vios gains a few notable improvements over its predecessor. As a start the available 9-inch Display Audio system now comes with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (previously wired only).

Elsewhere, the B-segment sedan (let’s jus call it that, shall we?) now comes with rear air vents as well as an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold. The number of drive modes has also increased to three, namely Power, Eco and Normal (previously it was just Eco and Sport).

Other equipment mentioned in the leaflet include 17-inch alloy wheels, paddle shifters and a panoramic view monitor. Though not mentioned, you can clearly make out the boot lid spoiler and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. The latter matches that on the Veloz, as well as the Perodua Axia, Alza and Ativa due to it being based on the same Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform.

Click to enlarge

Not mentioned but pretty much certain is the use of the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre, four-cylinder Dual VVT-i engine with 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque, as well as a D-CVT, matching the Veloz MPV. The outgoing Vios in Malaysia is powered by a 2NR-FE 1.5 litre engine (also with Dual VVT-i) with 107 PS and 140 Nm.

As for driver assistance systems, the Toyota Safety Sense suite makes a return and consists of familiar things like Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking) and Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Lane Departure Alert also makes a return but is now renamed to Lane Departure Warning and is supplemented by additional systems: Lane Departure Prevention and Lane Keeping Control. New features making their way in are Front Departure Alert, Auto High Beam and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Customers will have five colours to choose from, including Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Nebula Blue Metallic and Spicy Scarlet, the last of which is the hero colour. The fifth option is Platinum White Pearl that will cost an additional RM400. A five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty accompanies each purchase.

Speaking of options, UMWT offers a Tech-Up package for RM380 that adds a rear digital video recorder, which likely complements the one already included for the front on both variants – the company’s Vehicle Telematics System (VTS) also appears to be part of the standard kit.

The new Vios first made its debut in Thailand last August 2022 being launched in Indonesia in October the same year. In its fourth generation, the sedan switches to the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) that sees its dimensions grow ever so slightly. Measuring in at 4,425 mm long (+5 mm), 1,740 mm wide (+10 mm) and 1,480 mm tall (+5 mm), the Vios’ wheelbase has also grown quite a bit to 2,620 mm (+70 mm).

