UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) recently introduced a new teaser campaign with the theme ‘Defy’, which included a date: February 24, 2023. We’ve already speculated that the teaser was for the fourth-generation Toyota Vios, and that appears to be confirmed thanks to a recent Instagram post by actor Sean Lee.
In a series of photos, we can clearly see the all-new Vios (internal code AC100) from a few angles. Giveaway cues like the new LED headlamps, taillights as well as the front and rear ends can be clearly made out, as are the wheels that appear to the 17-inch units fitted to Indonesian-spec units.
Indonesia welcomed the latest Vios in October 2022 after Thailand (known as the Yaris Ativ there) had the privilege of hosting the world debut earlier in August the same year. The B-segment sedan is now built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, which also underpins a wide range of vehicles, including the Perodua Axia, Daihatsu Ayla and Toyota Agya.
Compared to its predecessor, the new model is slightly larger than before, measuring in at 4,425 mm (+5 mm), 1,740 mm (+10 mm) and 1,480 mm tall (+5 mm). The wheelbase has also grown significantly by 70 mm to 2,620 mm, making it slightly more than the Honda City.
In Indonesia, the Vios is powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with Dual VVT-i that makes 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque. Thailand’s eco car regulations mean the sedan gets a 3NR-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 94 PS and 110 Nm. Both engines are paired with a CVT, although Indonesia has the option for a five-speed manual in the base variant.
The outgoing Vios in Malaysia also uses the 2NR-FE (also with Dual VVT-i) with 107 PS and 140 Nm, but this will likely be changed to the 2NR-VE for the DNGA-based iteration. The older car was already offered with quite a comprehensive list of passive and active safety features (including AEB), and we expect this to remain the case when the new one arrives this Friday. Looking forward to it?
GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios in Indonesia
GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ in Thailand
Comments
with this announcement, all of a sudden, all those TNGA and DNGA haters will change their standing and claim the new platforms are actually better. sheesh!
yes lah, dulu owners cant get DNGA/TNGA so they keep saying overrated. Now finally in the new vios, they can get dy, sure change standing say is good now.
MYVI-powered sedan
with Toyota badge
and AXIA platform
Abes lah city and persona, game over when this arrive to our shore.
who cares. more choice for consumers, good for us all (except fan bois)
Toyota Veloz Sedan.
GR racing spirit by Myvi
No big deal from Toyota !
Silly-looking pants. Getting ready for flood is it?
Front is super fugly
Since it has Auto Hold, I would recommend this over Current city, (except for city RS). This car is a commoners car, whereby people who bought it would really drive it. This is not weekend car.
As such, the driver of this car will continuously be exposed to never ending traffic jam in Malaysia, be it during the weekend or the weekdays. So having AutoHold does help the driver a bit.
If it is fitted with ACC with start and go function it will a huge plus point. City V-spec only gave ACC above 30kmh which is a bit useless to be used during the traffic jam. Almera not giving anything of ACC if I remember correctly.
Even Tesla ACC also useless during traffic jam @ KL,
They don’t allow <10m safe distance difference.
So many drivers and riders will rush in and disturb your tracing and always get alarming preparing for emergency brake, if successful.
Low speed ACC is most relax for North South Highway Traffic Jam,
ACC is relax for any daily drive as long as no Jam, at any LDP/Kesas/Dash/Federal Highway etc.
ACC can hardly be used in traffic jams. The distance between cars is too huge. Also local roads so many motorbikes will turn here and there, will trigger ACC to brake hard. Only useful for highways.
You can adjust how much distance between cars you want Mr Smartass
Pocoyo, minimum set also 2-3 cars distance. You used ACC before?
the rear looks high as the first version of bezza trolley
I hope this Vios does not pass RM100k.
This Vios immediately made City looks outdated & boring
Sean Lee is mutt sui?
First gen ambassador bridney spears, 5th gen should at least blackpink instead of kelefe.
kete baru kuar tiap2 tahun, HP baru kuar tiap2 tahun, pemain baru pon kuar/masuk tiap2 tahun… cuma bini/gf jer xtukar tiap2 tahun… haih
Kalau kau fikir nak tukar bini/gf tiap2 bulan tu elok kau potong je batang kau. Laki macam kau elok mandul
vios? city? g20?
why bontot look identical?
Still using 2NE-FE engine… zzz…. but anyhow its toyota badge people won’t care what dinosaur engine put in people still buy like pasar buy sayur
Should also launch the manual here