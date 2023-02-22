In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 22 February 2023 1:14 pm / 25 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) recently introduced a new teaser campaign with the theme ‘Defy’, which included a date: February 24, 2023. We’ve already speculated that the teaser was for the fourth-generation Toyota Vios, and that appears to be confirmed thanks to a recent Instagram post by actor Sean Lee.

In a series of photos, we can clearly see the all-new Vios (internal code AC100) from a few angles. Giveaway cues like the new LED headlamps, taillights as well as the front and rear ends can be clearly made out, as are the wheels that appear to the 17-inch units fitted to Indonesian-spec units.

Indonesia welcomed the latest Vios in October 2022 after Thailand (known as the Yaris Ativ there) had the privilege of hosting the world debut earlier in August the same year. The B-segment sedan is now built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, which also underpins a wide range of vehicles, including the Perodua Axia, Daihatsu Ayla and Toyota Agya.

Compared to its predecessor, the new model is slightly larger than before, measuring in at 4,425 mm (+5 mm), 1,740 mm (+10 mm) and 1,480 mm tall (+5 mm). The wheelbase has also grown significantly by 70 mm to 2,620 mm, making it slightly more than the Honda City.

In Indonesia, the Vios is powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine with Dual VVT-i that makes 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque. Thailand’s eco car regulations mean the sedan gets a 3NR-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder with 94 PS and 110 Nm. Both engines are paired with a CVT, although Indonesia has the option for a five-speed manual in the base variant.

The outgoing Vios in Malaysia also uses the 2NR-FE (also with Dual VVT-i) with 107 PS and 140 Nm, but this will likely be changed to the 2NR-VE for the DNGA-based iteration. The older car was already offered with quite a comprehensive list of passive and active safety features (including AEB), and we expect this to remain the case when the new one arrives this Friday. Looking forward to it?

