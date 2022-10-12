In Cars, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 12 October 2022 7:33 pm / 2 comments

The all-new 2023 Toyota Vios has officially made its debut in Indonesia, making it the third ASEAN country and second right hand drive country for it to become available, after Thailand and Laos.

Based on an all-new DNGA platform, the 2023 Vios measures 4,410 mm long, 1,740 mm wide, and 1,480 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,620 mm.

Unlike Thailand (where it is called the Yaris Ativ) which gets a 1.2 litre 3NR-VE engine, the Indonesian market Vios gets a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre four-cylinder engine, the same one found in the Myvi and Alza. The 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i engine produces 104.6 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm.





Toyota Vios 2023 Indonesian spec – click to enlarge

It is available as 3 variants in Indonesia – the Toyota Vios 1.5 E with a 5-speed manual gearbox, or two CVT automatic options – the Vios 1.5 G and the Vios 1.5 G TSS.

As you would know by now, the TSS in the top spec 1.5 G TSS variant stands for Toyota Safety Sense, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-collision warning & braking (AEB), Front Departure Alert, Land Departure Warning & Prevention, Pedal Misoperation Control, Automatic High Beam, and Brake Assist.

The base manual variant makes do with 16 inch wheels (195/60R16 tyres), rear drum brakes, only reverse sensors and a manual handbrake. The G and G TSS gets upgraded to 17 inch wheels (205/50R17 tyres), disc brakes on all four wheels, an electronic parking brake, and additional front parking sensors.

The Indonesian market 2023 Toyota Vios comes in a choice of five colours – Attitude Black, Gray ME, Metal Stream ME, Platinum White Pearl and Red MM.

Shouldn’t be long now until the 2023 Vios hits Malaysian showrooms. It’s just a question of whether it will be CKD, and if it is CKD, who will build it, UMW Toyota (operates a TNGA plant, the Vios is DNGA) or Perodua (operates a DNGA plant, supplies Veloz to UMW Toyota)?