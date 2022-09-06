In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Paul Tan / 6 September 2022 8:23 am / 2 comments

The 2023 Toyota Vios has been launched in the Laos market, making it the second ASEAN country for it to be available in.

It’s also the first left hand drive market for the 2023 Vios, and actually the first market where it uses the Vios name, as it is called the Yaris Ativ in Thailand where it made its world debut.

The promo images used by Toyota Laos shows a different alloy wheel design compared to the Thailand car, featuring straight spokes instead of the slanted spokes we saw previously. Apparently they’re both 16 inch alloys with 195/60R16 tyres, so it is just a design difference.

Unlike in Thailand where the Yaris Ativ uses a 94 hp, 110 Nm 3NR-VE Dual VVT-iE 1.2 litre engine with a Super CVT-i gearbox, the Lao spec 2023 Toyota Vios features a 1NR-VE 1.3 litre four-cylinder engine producing 98 hp and 122 Nm of torque, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

When will the 2023 Vios come to Malaysia? Probably next year, the soonest.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ (Vios) Thai market