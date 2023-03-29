In Cars, Local News, Toyota, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Mick Chan / 29 March 2023 11:04 am / 2 comments

Launched in Malaysia just over a week ago, the fourth-generation Toyota Vios arrived in this market with two variants to begin with; the E that is priced at RM89,600, and the G which is priced at RM95,500; prices for both are on-the-road without insurance.

Compared to their equivalents of the previous-generation car, prices for the Vios E and Vios G have increased by RM4,000 and RM5,100, respectively, and in addition to the higher-specification variant at launch, we now have a full gallery of the base E variant, too.

Powering the latest, locally built Vios is a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally aspirated inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, and succeeds the previous model’s 2NR-FE engine of the same configuration. This drives the front wheels through a D-CVT split-gear transmission that combines belt drive with gear drive.

Being based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), the 2023 Vios reveals commonalities with other models from Perodua which are built upon the same platform, notably in the similar steering wheel, gearlever and instrument panel.

Key interior features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a wireless charging pad for both variants, as are a multi-function steering wheel, front digital video recorder, keyless entry and engine start, auto-folding mirrors and an RFID tag.

Meanwhile, the advent of the fourth-generation B-segment sedan from Toyota also brings a tyre repair kit in place of a spare tyre, while the rear seats are fixed in place and do not fold down, and are claimed to allow the construction of thicker, more comfortable seats.

In exterior dimensions, the Vios has grown in all directions, so does it offer the corresponding gain in interior space all around? Watch the video here to find out.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios 1.5G

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios 1.5E