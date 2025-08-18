Toyota Vios Hybrid to debut in Thailand on August 21 – B-seg sedan to get hybrid system from Yaris Cross?

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Gerard Lye / August 18 2025 3:56 pm

Toyota will reveal a hybrid version of the current, fourth-generation Vios in Thailand on August 21, 2025, the company teased in a YouTube video. According to Headlightmag, the Land of Smiles will get the hybrid Vios (it’ll be known as the Yaris Ativ HEV there) in two variants, namely the HEV Premium and HEV GR Sport.

The Yaris Ativ HEV will make its debut in Thailand three years after the non-hybrid version went on sale back in August 2022. Little is known about the hybrid powertrain, although Thailand media outlets are expecting the sedan to get the same setup found in the hybrid-only Yaris Cross that was launched there in October 2023.

That crossover features an E20-compliant 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol engine that develops 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) and 121 Nm of torque on its own. This is paired with an electric motor rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm for a total system output of 111 PS (110 hp or 82 kW).

Drive goes to the front wheels via an E-CVT, with the electric motor powered by a 0.7-kWh lithium-ion battery. Toyota claims a fuel consumption of 26.3 km/l and top speed of 160 km/h for the Yaris Cross HEV.

In Thailand, the Yaris Cross retails for between 789,000 and 899,000 baht (about RM103k and RM117k), making it more expensive than the non-hybrid Yaris Ativ. The latter is priced from 549,000 to 699,000 baht (about RM71k to RM91k) across five variants, with the latest one being the Nightshade introduced last October. It’s likely the Yaris Ativ HEV will have a starting price north of 700,000 baht (RM91k).

For context, the two hybrid variants of the facelifted City in Thailand, the e:HEV SV and e:HEV RS are priced at 729,000 and 799,000 baht (RM95k and RM104k) respectively. The non-hybrid City options there start from 599,000 baht (RM78k) for the base S and peak at 749,000 baht (RM97k) for the RS – all of them are powered by a 988 cc turbocharged inline-three petrol engine.

Over in Malaysia, the Vios comes in two variants priced at RM90,600 (1.5E) and RM96,600 (1.5G). Its longtime rival, the Honda City, has been available with hybrid power since 2017, first with the Sport Hybrid i-DCD system in the fifth-generation model. The City would later adopt the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system in its sixth generation that launched here in October 2020.

In its current facelifted form, the four petrol-only variants of the City are priced from RM84,900 to RM99,900. Meanwhile, the sole hybrid option – the 1.5L e:HEV RS – sells for RM111,900, which is RM12,000 more than top-spec petrol variant, the 1.5L RS.

For now, the Vios/Yaris Ativ HEV has only been confirmed for Thailand, and there’s no indication if it’ll come to Malaysia. We reckon it would make sense to offer a hybrid Vios here to counter the City e:HEV RS, but we’ll have to wait and see if this materialises.

