2023 Honda City facelift launched in Thailand – visual, kit changes; Honda Sensing for all variants; fr RM84k

The Honda City facelift has made its official launch debut in Thailand, where it continues to be offered in five variants. However, the line-up has been revised, with the previous S variant being dropped in favour of a new e:HEV SV option.

As such, the range now starts with the V priced at 629,000 baht (RM83,909), which is followed by the SV at 679,000 baht (RM90,579), the RS at 749,000 baht (RM99,917), the e:HEV SV at 769,000 baht (RM102,555) and the e:HEV RS at 839,000 baht (RM111,921).

No changes to the powertrains, as the V, SV and RS continue to feature a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine making 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. The VTEC Turbo unit drives the front wheels through a CVT as before.

Meanwhile, the e:HEV variants retain Honda’s Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid system that sees the front wheels be driven by an electric motor rated at 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 253 Nm. The petrol mill can clutch in through a single-speed transmission (dubbed E-CVT) to provide direct drive at higher speeds, where it is most efficient.

While the mechanicals are unchanged, the City’s styling has been updated with a slimmer chrome bar at the front, which necessitates a new insert design for the grille and lower intake. The multi-slat design is applicable to all non-RS variants, while the RS models get a honeycomb pattern instead. RS models also come with skid skirts, fog lamps and a different lower apron, the last of which is sportier in look and visually connected to the fog lamp enclosures via black trim.

Other revisions include a new rear bumper, with the RS models gaining a prominent diffuser-like element to go along with their black boot lid spoiler – this colour is also applied to the shark fin antenna and side mirror covers.

As always, customers in Thailand can add on parts from the Modulo catalogue if they fancy dressing up their purchase, with options being fender and front garnishes, side skirts, front and rear under spoilers, Modulo wheels and a more expressive boot spoiler.

Moving inside, the City remains the same dashboard design as before, with notable revisions being a new 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display for VTEC Turbo variants. Meanwhile RS models gain combination leather and synthetic leather upholstery instead of leather and suede, and SV models now come with dark red synthetic leather trim on the centre console and door panels to contrast the black-themed cabin.

Breaking down the kit list for VTEC Turbo variants, the V and SV come with automatic projector headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and start, remote engine start, an idling stop system, an eight-inch Advanced Touch head unit (the V gets a basic, non-touchscreen system), wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, four airbags, ABS, EBD, brake assist, VSA, hill start assist, a multi-angle reverse camera (the V doesn’t get this) and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The RS builds upon the SV with its LED headlamps, sporty 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels, paddle shifters, two power outlets for rear passengers, a rear armrest, eight speakers, six airbags and Honda Connect telematics system.

Progressing to the hybrids, the e:HEV SV is similar to the turbo-powered SV, albeit with variant-specific items like 16-inch alloys, rear vents, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), a seven-inch display in the instrument cluster and two USB-C ports at the rear.

The e:HEV RS’ kit list builds upon the e:HEV RS by incorporating features present on the turbo-powered RS, which includes LED headlamps, the sporty 16-inch wheels, eight speakers and six airbags. The range-topper is also the only one to come with Honda LaneWatch.

2023 Honda City facelift Thailand spec sheet; click to enlarge

On that mention, one of the most significant upgrades that are part of this facelift is the addition of Honda Sensing to every variant of the City in Thailand – it was only offered with the pre-facelift e:HEV RS previously.

These systems include Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Auto High-Beam (AHB) and Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN). Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) is also part of the suite, and on e:HEV variants, the system has been improved with a low-speed follow function.

The standard fitment of Honda Sensing on the City is also something that is expected in Malaysia if we refer to an unofficial spec sheet of the facelifted range that has been making its way around social media. Said spec sheet also claims the petrol-only V Sensing will be renamed simply to the RS, and all non-hybrid variants will gain rear disc brakes instead of drums.

After Thailand, it’s fair to say that Malaysia should be next to welcome the City facelift, seeing how camouflaged units have already been spotted here. There’s no official word from Honda Malaysia just yet, but based on Thailand specifications, are you hoping we get some of these changes?