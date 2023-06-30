2023 Honda City facelift launching in Thailand on July 5 – Malaysia to get Honda Sensing for all variants?

In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 30 June 2023 9:56 am / 0 comments

Following its debut in India back in March, the new Honda City facelift will soon go on sale in Thailand, with an official launch set to take place on July 5. The refreshed B-segment sedan, which is currently in its fifth generation, will get some styling tweaks as well as an updated kit list.

An image posted by Honda Thailand shows the visual changes that the City will get, most of which were already seen on the model sold in India. At the front, the sedan sports a slimmer chrome bar and a new honeycomb mesh insert for the grille. The front bumper has also been redesigned so the fog lamp sections are visually connected to the lower intake by way of black trim.

As for the rear bumper, it now comes with a black diffuser-like element, repositioned reflectors and a small lip spoiler on the boot lid. Both cars pictured are in RS guise, with variant-specific touches being a front spoiler lip, black side mirrors, side skirts and a black bar on the grille (as seen on the blue unit). Expect a few updates to the interior beyond new colours or patterns for the trim and upholstery, and possibly a new head unit.

In terms of powertrains, the Thailand-market City should soldier on with the same two offerings, with the first being a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder rated at 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) and 173 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT driving the front wheels.

The other option is an e:HEV hybrid where an electric motor rated at 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 253 Nm drives the front wheels. This is powered by a lithium-ion battery that is charged by a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle DOHC i-VTEC engine developing 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) and 127 Nm, with an integrated electric motor acting as a generator and a starter. The petrol mill can clutch in through a single-speed transmission (dubbed E-CVT) to provide direct drive at higher speeds, where it is most efficient.

According to a report by Headlightmag, the facelift will see turbo variants be offered with Honda Sensing, which was previously only available with the e:HEV RS. The suite of driver assists includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (AEB), Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning, Auto High Beam and Adaptive Cruise Control – LaneWatch is also included.

2023 Honda City facelift Malaysian unofficial spec sheet leak

It’s fair to say that after Thailand, Malaysia should be next to welcome the City facelift – camouflaged units have already been spotted here. Honda Malaysia hasn’t announced anything yet, but an unofficial spec sheet that recently surfaced on our Facebook discussion page suggests some significant updates are in order.

At the top of the list is standard fitment of Honda Sensing on every variant of the City – this was previously only available with the V Sensing and e:HEV RS. On that mention, the spec sheet also claims the petrol-only V Sensing will be renamed simply to the RS, and all non-hybrid variants will gain rear disc brakes instead of drums.

