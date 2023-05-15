In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 May 2023 4:18 pm / 2 comments

The 2023 Honda City facelift has been sighted running tests on Malaysian roads, photographed here courtesy of paultan.org reader Mayr Naru who sighted the revised B-segment sedan in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

Honda’s facelifted City sedan made its official debut in India in March this year, though not before a selection of images were leaked the month before. Here, we have a sole image of the updated City showing its rear end, which is shown wearing camouflage foil.

The tail lamp clusters appear largely as they were on the pre-facelift, albeit with key changes visible, particularly at the lower edge of the rear bumper where the outlines of protrusions can be seen beneath the camouflage foil. Referring back to the official images of the City facelift from its India debut, these match the diffuser-like elements along the lower section.

Other exterior revisions to the City facelift include a slimmer chrome bar and new honeycomb grille on its front end, while the lower section of the front bumper gets redesigned to house new black trim between the fog lamps and the central lower intake. Meanwhile, the LED headlamps are unchanged.

2023 Honda City facelift

Available equipment in the facelifted City at its debut includes a seven-inch full-colour TFT instrument panel, and eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, ambient lighting, a wireless charger, eight speakers, automatic air-conditioning with PM2.5 filter and rear vents, keyless entry and engine start, an electric sunroof, a manual rear windscreen sunshade and tyre pressure monitoring.

The range of powertrains for the City facelift at its India debut is comprised of the 1.5 litre i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm.

This is joined by the 1.5 litre Atkinsion-cycle four-cylinder VTEC DOHC petrol engine producing 98 PS and 127 Nm for the City Hybrid, and serves as a generator via an electric motor for the hybrid drive battery, which powers another electric motor for propulsion; this is rated at 109 PS and 253 Nm.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda City facelift