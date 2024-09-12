Honda City Special Edition – V gets Modulo extras, only in Platinum White Pearl, 99 units, RM95,200

Honda Malaysia has announced the introduction of the Honda City Special Edition, which dresses up the V grade variant of the facelifted sedan with items from the Modulo accessories package available for the car. The good news for those interested in the car is that the extras are provided with no increase in the base price of the V, with the City SE – of which only 99 units will be available – going for RM95,200, on-the-road without insurance.

The first thing to note is that the image you see here is of the Thailand market City kitted with the Modulo accessories. The City SE isn’t in showrooms yet, and is only set to do so next week, so there are no images of the Malaysian model as yet – the Thailand market image provides an approximation of what to expect, minus the wheels, which we don’t get.

Items added to the City V to make it the SE are a Modulo front under spoiler, rear under spoiler and side spoilers. Inside, the SE adds on a side step garnish, interior foot lighting, a front digital video recorder and a trunk tray, and an SE emblem to denote the variant completes the package. Also, the SE is available only in a single exterior colour, and that’s Platinum White Pearl (the V’s actual price is RM94,900, but the paint adds on RM300 to bring it to the price above).

No mechanical or equipment changes, and so the City SE’s 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four DOHC i-VTEC engine continues to offer 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a CVT.

Kit on the V grade City includes automatic LED headlamps, keyless entry and start with walk away auto lock, remote engine start, single-zone automatic climate control, a Honda LaneWatch side-view camera system and an eight-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay . The V rides on 16-inch alloys (185/55 profile tyres). The company also introduced the WR-V SE today.

