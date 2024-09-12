Honda WR-V Special Edition in Malaysia – RS gets Modulo pack extras, 99 units, same RM107,900 price

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / September 12 2024 12:05 pm

The Honda City SE isn’t the only limited run variant Honda Malaysia has introduced today, as it has also announced the WR-V Special Edition. Like the City, the WR-V SE is a limited run series of 99 units, and adds on items from the Modulo accessories package available for it, at no extra cost.

The WR-V SE, which is based on the RS grade variant, retails for RM107,900 on-the-road, without insurance. Unlike the City SE, which is only entering showrooms from next week, the WR-V SE is already on display, with this image set of it taken a short while earlier today.

External items added to the WR-V RS to turn it into the SE are a Modulo front under spoiler, rear under spoiler and side spoilers, and it also gets a new exhaust pipe finisher. At its launch last year, the dress-up component pack was listed as going for RM3,175, so that’s a bonus now with no additional cost.

Inside, the SE adds on a side step garnish, a front digital video recorder and a rear panel lining cover, with an SE emblem on the rear to identify it. Like the City SE, the WR-V SE is available in only one exterior finish, in this case Stellar Diamond Pearl.

Otherwise, no changes to the running gear or mechanicals. The WR-V is powered by the same engine as found in the City, which is a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, paired with a CVT.

Likewise, the specifications for the SUV in its RS form continue unchanged, with variant grade specific items such as the chrome chequered grille, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and 215/55 tyres and red accent trim/contrast stitching on the leather/fabric combi seats and steering wheel as well as black headliner to be found.

Standard equipment for the compact SUV across the model range include a seven-inch Digital Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system, two front USB ports, a multi-angle reverse camera, power retractable door mirrors and two rear parking sensors.

Higher-end variants like the RS get LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps as well as a single-zone automatic climate control system and a rear centre armrest.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.