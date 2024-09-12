Honda WR-V Special Edition in Malaysia – RS gets Modulo pack extras, 99 units, same RM107,900 price

Honda WR-V Special Edition in Malaysia – RS gets Modulo pack extras, 99 units, same RM107,900 price

The Honda City SE isn’t the only limited run variant Honda Malaysia has introduced today, as it has also announced the WR-V Special Edition. Like the City, the WR-V SE is a limited run series of 99 units, and adds on items from the Modulo accessories package available for it, at no extra cost.

The WR-V SE, which is based on the RS grade variant, retails for RM107,900 on-the-road, without insurance. Unlike the City SE, which is only entering showrooms from next week, the WR-V SE is already on display, with this image set of it taken a short while earlier today.

External items added to the WR-V RS to turn it into the SE are a Modulo front under spoiler, rear under spoiler and side spoilers, and it also gets a new exhaust pipe finisher. At its launch last year, the dress-up component pack was listed as going for RM3,175, so that’s a bonus now with no additional cost.

Inside, the SE adds on a side step garnish, a front digital video recorder and a rear panel lining cover, with an SE emblem on the rear to identify it. Like the City SE, the WR-V SE is available in only one exterior finish, in this case Stellar Diamond Pearl.

Otherwise, no changes to the running gear or mechanicals. The WR-V is powered by the same engine as found in the City, which is a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, paired with a CVT.

Likewise, the specifications for the SUV in its RS form continue unchanged, with variant grade specific items such as the chrome chequered grille, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels and 215/55 tyres and red accent trim/contrast stitching on the leather/fabric combi seats and steering wheel as well as black headliner to be found.

Standard equipment for the compact SUV across the model range include a seven-inch Digital Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system, two front USB ports, a multi-angle reverse camera, power retractable door mirrors and two rear parking sensors.

Higher-end variants like the RS get LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps as well as a single-zone automatic climate control system and a rear centre armrest.

