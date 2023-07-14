2023 Honda WR-V – spec-by-spec comparison of S, E, V and RS Malaysian variants; from RM90k to RM108k

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 July 2023 8:13 pm / 0 comments

Launched yesterday, the 2023 Honda WR-V goes on sale in Malaysia in four variant forms, starting with the base 1.5L S (RM89,900), followed by the 1.5L E (RM95,900) and 1.5L V (RM99,900). The range is completed by the flagship 1.5L RS, which goes for RM107,900.

Earlier this week, Honda Malaysia said that it has received around 2,500 bookings for the brand’s smallest SUV up to the point of introduction, and during the launch said it is aiming to shift 1,300 units of the A-segment/small B-segment offering every month.

All WR-V variants are powered by the same engine, in this case a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC unit offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The mill is the same unit as found in the City and base HR-V S variant, and like in those models, is paired with a CVT here.

Standard fit equipment across all variants includes two front USB ports, a multi-angle reverse camera, power retractable door mirrors and two rear parking sensors. Also common to all versions are a seven-inch Digital Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system.

Kit-wise, the entry-level S features halogen headlamps (without an auto feature), black fabric upholstery, digital air-conditioning, a two-speaker audio system and a MID display as part of its instrument cluster, among other things. It, along with the E and V grades, ride on 16-inch five-spoke silver alloys wrapped with 215/60 Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance tyres.

The E adds on auto headlights as well as remote engine start, walk-away auto lock, cruise control and a 4.2-inch TFT coloured multi-info display for the instrument cluster. It also bumps up the speaker count by two to bring the total to four.

As for the V, it adds on LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps and LED front turn indicators to the exterior equipment, while the interior adds on a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a switch to leather/fabric combination upholstery with blue contrast stitching. Also finding its way on is a single-zone automatic climate control system and a rear centre armrest.

The top-of-the-line RS adds on exterior kit such as a variant-specific chrome chequered grille and a switch to larger 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, which are shod with 215/55 Continental UC6 tyres. Inside, the variant gets black headliner and red accent trim as well as red contrast stitching on its leather/fabric combi seats and steering wheel.

Other items unique to the RS are LED sequential turn signals, a Honda Connect telematics system, paddle shifters, alloy pedals, red needles for the speedometer/tachometer (white on the other variants) and two extra speakers to make for a six-speaker audio set-up.

Only the RS and V grades were displayed at the launch, but we’re in the process of getting galleries of the E and S variants, and will run them as gallery posts when we have photos of each. In the meantime, below is a detailed list of the specifications available on each WR-V variant, as well as a first-look walk-around video of the SUV from the launch. Also, read our first drive report on the WRV.

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 S – RM89,900

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Mechanical parking brake

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), drum (rear)

0-100 km/h in 11.0 seconds

1,108 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Halogen headlamps

Bulbed front turn indicators

LED taillights

16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, 215/60 Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance tyres

Power-folding door mirrors

Body-coloured door handles

Micro pole antenna

Interior

Smart entry with push-start button

Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls

Tilt steering wheel adjustment

Analogue instrument cluster with monochrome multi-info display

White instrument cluster indicator needles

Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down

Urethane gear knob

Black fabric upholstery

Light grey headliner

Fabric-covered top centre console armrest

Manually-adjustable front seats

Manual climate control system

Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system

Two speakers

Two front USB ports

12V accessory socket at rear of centre console

Two rear parking sensors

Multi-angle reverse camera

16-inch steel spare wheel

380 litre boot space

Safety

Four airbags (front and side)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Vehicle stability control

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Hill start assist

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Auto door lock

Honda LaneWatch side camera system

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 E – RM95,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1,111 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Auto headlights

Shark fin antenna

Interior

Remote engine start

Walk-away auto lock

Cruise control

4.2-inch TFT coloured multi-info display

Four speakers

Safety

Rear seat reminder

Honda Sensing driver assistance suite

Forward collision warning



Autonomous emergency braking



Adaptive cruise control



Road departure mitigation



Lane departure warning



Lane keeping assist



Automatic high beam



Lead car departure notification

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 V – RM99,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 11.1 seconds

1,125 kg kerb weight

Exterior

LED headlights

LED daytime running lights

LED front fog lamps

LED front turn indicators

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather/fabric combination upholstery with blue contrast stitching

Leather-covered top centre console armrest

Single-zone automatic climate control system

Rear seat centre armrest

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 RS – RM107,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 11.3 seconds

1,145 kg kerb weight

Exterior

RS chequered pin front grille

RS badging

LED sequential front turn indicators

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, with 215/55 Continental UC6 tyres

Interior

Leather/fabric combination upholstery with red contrast stitching

Black headliner

Paddle shifters

Red instrument cluster indicator needles

Sport pedals

Six speakers

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, side curtain)

Honda Connect telematics system

