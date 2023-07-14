2023 Honda WR-V – spec-by-spec comparison of S, E, V and RS Malaysian variants; from RM90k to RM108k

Launched yesterday, the 2023 Honda WR-V goes on sale in Malaysia in four variant forms, starting with the base 1.5L S (RM89,900), followed by the 1.5L E (RM95,900) and 1.5L V (RM99,900). The range is completed by the flagship 1.5L RS, which goes for RM107,900.
Earlier this week, Honda Malaysia said that it has received around 2,500 bookings for the brand’s smallest SUV up to the point of introduction, and during the launch said it is aiming to shift 1,300 units of the A-segment/small B-segment offering every month.
All WR-V variants are powered by the same engine, in this case a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC unit offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The mill is the same unit as found in the City and base HR-V S variant, and like in those models, is paired with a CVT here.
Standard fit equipment across all variants includes two front USB ports, a multi-angle reverse camera, power retractable door mirrors and two rear parking sensors. Also common to all versions are a seven-inch Digital Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system.
Kit-wise, the entry-level S features halogen headlamps (without an auto feature), black fabric upholstery, digital air-conditioning, a two-speaker audio system and a MID display as part of its instrument cluster, among other things. It, along with the E and V grades, ride on 16-inch five-spoke silver alloys wrapped with 215/60 Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance tyres.
The E adds on auto headlights as well as remote engine start, walk-away auto lock, cruise control and a 4.2-inch TFT coloured multi-info display for the instrument cluster. It also bumps up the speaker count by two to bring the total to four.
As for the V, it adds on LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps and LED front turn indicators to the exterior equipment, while the interior adds on a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a switch to leather/fabric combination upholstery with blue contrast stitching. Also finding its way on is a single-zone automatic climate control system and a rear centre armrest.
The top-of-the-line RS adds on exterior kit such as a variant-specific chrome chequered grille and a switch to larger 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, which are shod with 215/55 Continental UC6 tyres. Inside, the variant gets black headliner and red accent trim as well as red contrast stitching on its leather/fabric combi seats and steering wheel.
Other items unique to the RS are LED sequential turn signals, a Honda Connect telematics system, paddle shifters, alloy pedals, red needles for the speedometer/tachometer (white on the other variants) and two extra speakers to make for a six-speaker audio set-up.
Only the RS and V grades were displayed at the launch, but we’re in the process of getting galleries of the E and S variants, and will run them as gallery posts when we have photos of each. In the meantime, below is a detailed list of the specifications available on each WR-V variant, as well as a first-look walk-around video of the SUV from the launch. Also, read our first drive report on the WRV.
2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 S – RM89,900
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine
- 1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol
- 121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- Mechanical parking brake
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)
- Ventilated brake discs (front), drum (rear)
- 0-100 km/h in 11.0 seconds
- 1,108 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- Halogen headlamps
- Bulbed front turn indicators
- LED taillights
- 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, 215/60 Goodyear EfficientGrip Performance tyres
- Power-folding door mirrors
- Body-coloured door handles
- Micro pole antenna
Interior
- Smart entry with push-start button
- Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls
- Tilt steering wheel adjustment
- Analogue instrument cluster with monochrome multi-info display
- White instrument cluster indicator needles
- Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down
- Urethane gear knob
- Black fabric upholstery
- Light grey headliner
- Fabric-covered top centre console armrest
- Manually-adjustable front seats
- Manual climate control system
- Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system
- Two speakers
- Two front USB ports
- 12V accessory socket at rear of centre console
- Two rear parking sensors
- Multi-angle reverse camera
- 16-inch steel spare wheel
- 380 litre boot space
Safety
- Four airbags (front and side)
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Vehicle stability control
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Hill start assist
- Emergency stop signal
- Seat belt reminder on all seats
- Auto door lock
- Honda LaneWatch side camera system
2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 E – RM95,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1,111 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- Auto headlights
- Shark fin antenna
Interior
- Remote engine start
- Walk-away auto lock
- Cruise control
- 4.2-inch TFT coloured multi-info display
- Four speakers
Safety
- Rear seat reminder
- Honda Sensing driver assistance suite
- Forward collision warning
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Road departure mitigation
- Lane departure warning
- Lane keeping assist
- Automatic high beam
- Lead car departure notification
- Rear seat reminder
2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 V – RM99,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 0-100 km/h in 11.1 seconds
- 1,125 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- LED headlights
- LED daytime running lights
- LED front fog lamps
- LED front turn indicators
Interior
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather/fabric combination upholstery with blue contrast stitching
- Leather-covered top centre console armrest
- Single-zone automatic climate control system
- Rear seat centre armrest
2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 RS – RM107,900
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 0-100 km/h in 11.3 seconds
- 1,145 kg kerb weight
Exterior
- RS chequered pin front grille
- RS badging
- LED sequential front turn indicators
- 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, with 215/55 Continental UC6 tyres
Interior
- Leather/fabric combination upholstery with red contrast stitching
- Black headliner
- Paddle shifters
- Red instrument cluster indicator needles
- Sport pedals
- Six speakers
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side, side curtain)
- Honda Connect telematics system
GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 RS
GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 V
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.