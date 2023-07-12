2023 Honda WR-V – 2,500 bookings for the SUV ahead of its launch, four variants confirmed for Malaysia

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 12 July 2023 3:53 pm / 6 comments

The Malaysian launch of the 2023 Honda WR-V looks to be imminent, given the sighting of undisguised units of it on a transporter earlier today. Ahead of its arrival, Honda Malaysia has revealed the number of orders for the brand’s smallest SUV since bookings for it opened on June 12.

Up to yesterday, the company has received 2,500 orders for the model. The reveal also provided a breakdown of orders per variant, confirming our initial suggestion that the WR-V was set to mimic the City hatchback and sedan line-up in terms of variants offered.

The Malaysian WR-V range will be made up of four variants, the largest complement among the ASEAN countries selling the vehicle (Indonesia and Thailand are the others). The range will be made up of the base S, mid-spec E, high-spec V and the range-topping RS.

In terms of percentage, the lion’s share of the orders is for the RS, with around 45% of bookings so far being for it. The V follows closely behind, at 38%, while that for the E stands at around 12%, the remainder being for the base-spec S.

All the WR-V variants will feature the same powertrain as seen on the Indonesian and Thailand market versions, in this case a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine rated at 121 PS and 145 Nm, paired with a CVT. It’s the same setup used in the City models as well as the entry-level variant of the HR-V.

We’ll have more on the WR-V when the time comes, including detailed specifications on all the variants. Until then, check out our review of the WR-V in Thailand to find out what we think of it.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V RS (Thailand market)

