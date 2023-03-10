In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 March 2023 6:02 pm / 9 comments

The second-generation Honda WR-V has been launched in Thailand, several months after its world debut in Indonesia last November. First previewed by the SUV RS Concept that premiered in November 2021, the “Winsome Runabout Vehicle” competes in the compact SUV segment and is positioned below the HR-V.

In Indonesia, those rivals are the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky, which are the sister models to the Perodua Ativa we have in Malaysia. However, Thailand doesn’t get any of these DNGA-based SUVs, so the WR-V is pretty much unchallenged (for now) over there.

When it comes to dimensions, the WR-V measures 4,060 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,608 mm tall and features a wheelbase of 2,485 mm. By comparison, the Ativa is 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,525 mm. It should also be noted the WR-V has a ground clearance of 220 mm.

In Thailand, the WR-V is offered in two variants, namely the SV priced at 799,000 baht (RM103,072) and the range-topping RS that retails for 869,000 baht (RM112,102). Four monotone colours are offered, including Taffeta White, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and Stellar Diamond Pearl, with the last two costing an additional 6,000 baht (RM774).

The RS is also available exclusively with a two-tone paint scheme comprising of an Ignite Red Metallic primary colour and black roof. A wide range of accessories from the Modulo catalogue can also be ordered for further dress up the WR-V.

All variants are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder DOHC engine with i-VTEC that puts out 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. Drive is sent to the front wheels via a CVT, and this setup is the same one used for the WR-V sold in Indonesia.

To tell the SV apart from the RS, the former has a grille insert with horizontal dashes instead of the RS’ chrome pins. The base variant also gets standard-looking 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels rather than flashier 17-inch two-tone units. Inside, the colour scheme used for the RS is primarily black with touches of red in certain areas. Meanwhile, the SV gets silver accents on the doors as well as the dashboard.

As for equipment, the SV comes standard with automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights with sequential turn signals, electric powered side mirrors, black synthetic leather/fabric combination seat upholstery with blue stitching, a leather steering wheel with blue stitching, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and engine start, remote engine start, Honda Smart Key Card, a 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display, a multi-angle reverse camera and a front armrest.

There’s also a seven-inch Advanced Display Audio touchscreen system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is accompanied by a four-speaker sound system. Passive safety systems included are Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, four airbags, ABS and EBD.

Stepping up to the RS improves the kit list to include LED front fog lamps, paddle shifters, red interior stitching, a rear armrest, a six-speaker sound system, Honda Connect telematics as well as six airbags.

The Honda Sensing suite is standard for both variants and includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System With Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Auto High-Beam (AHB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN). The RS specifically also gets LaneWatch.

With the WR-V making its way to Thailand, Malaysia is expected to be its next stop. The compact SUV has already been sighted on our local roads, although Honda Malaysia has yet to confirm when and if we will get it. Given the available specifications so far, would you welcome the WR-V here?

GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V Thailand brochure