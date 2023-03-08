In Cars, Honda, Local News, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 8 March 2023 9:55 am / 5 comments

The second-generation Honda WR-V first made its debut in Indonesia as a rival to the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize, which are the sister models to our own Perodua Ativa. Retailing from 279.4 million to 317.4 million rupiah (RM81,706 to RM92,819), the WR-V slots under the B-segment HR-V and is actually cheaper the City Hatchback that is priced in Indonesia from 343.6 million to 373.6 million rupiah (RM100,481 to RM109,254).

It has been rumoured that the WR-V will be sold in Malaysia, and it looks like this might become a reality based on these photos of a camouflaged example sent to us by paultan.org reader Fareez AB.

Seen here wearing trade plates that are a few digits off past ones we’ve seen, the sighted vehicle does have the same general shape as the WR-V. While a lot of the car is under wraps (and the viewing angles are limited), we can roughly make out part of the 3D-style, L-shaped taillights as well.

In Indonesia, the WR-V is offered with a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder DOHC engine with i-VTEC rated at 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm – a CVT sends drive to the front wheels. This setup is identical to the one used by City Hatchback RS in Indonesia.

Available equipment for the WR-V include 17-inch wheels, LED exterior lighting (headlamps, taillights, DRLs and fog lamps), a multi-angle view reverse camera, keyless entry, keyless and remote engine start, a 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display, a 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen, six speakers, automatic air-conditioning, leather/fabric combination upholstery, six airbags and Vehicle Stability Assist.

The range-topping variant sold there is the only one with Honda Sensing driver assistance systems, which include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, road departure mitigation, lane keep assist, lead car departure alert and auto high beam. This version of the WR-V has earned it a five-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries).

Occupying the A-segment/small B-segment, the WR-V measures 4,060 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,608 mm tall and features a wheelbase of 2,485 mm. By comparison, the Ativa is 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,525 mm.

We compared both the WR-V and Ativa in an earlier post which is certainly worth checking out. For now, Honda Malaysia has yet to confirm if and when the WR-V will be offered to car buyers here. Are you hoping for it be? Would you pay the premium over a top-spec Ativa for it?

GALLERY: Honda WR-V (Indonesia market)