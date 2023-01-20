In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2023 4:43 pm / 2 comments

The Honda WR-V has been awarded a five-star safety rating by the New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP). This comes several weeks after the all-new compact SUV went on sale in Indonesia, where it competes against the Toyota Raize and Daihatsu Rocky – these are sister cars to the Perodua Ativa we have here.

According to ASEAN NCAP, the variant tested was the range-topping RS with Honda Sensing, with the report also revealing Indonesia as the only production site for the WR-V in the region. Is there a case for the WR-V to be sold here to take on the Ativa? We’ve discussed this matter before.

In its highest specification, the WR-V comes with six airbags, the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane keep assist, as well as the usual array of passive safety systems (ESC and ABS).

The WR-V scored 27.41 out of 32 possible points in adult occupant protection, with a full eight points in the side impact test. Meanwhile, child occupant protection was given a score of 42.79 out of 51 possible points, and in the safety assist category, the model achieved 16.37 out of 21 possible points.

As for the motorcyclist category, which includes testing of blind spot technology as part of the 2017-2020 protocol, Honda’s LaneWatch managed to secure 2.91 out of eight possible points in said test. With other tests included, the final score in this category was 8.36 out of 16 possible points, and when adjusted for weighting, the overall score was 77.07 points that qualifies for a five-star rating.

In Indonesia, the WR-V is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated engine with 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, which drives the front wheels through a CVT. Pricing for the SUV is between 279.4 million and 317.4 million rupiah (RM79,375 and RM90,170).

GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V (Indonesia market)