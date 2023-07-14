In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 14 July 2023 5:07 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 Honda WR-V made its Malaysian debut yesterday, and goes on sale here in four variant forms, starting with the base 1.5L S (RM89,900), followed by the 1.5L E (RM95,900) and 1.5L V (RM99,900). At the top of the range sits the 1.5L RS, which is priced at RM107,900.

All WR-V variants are powered by a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The mill is the same unit as found in the City and entry-level HR-V S, and like in those applications, is paired with a CVT.

We’ve covered Honda’s smallest SUV in detail in our launch report and first drive of it, but here’s some extra info regarding the optional accessories available for the car. As indicated in the launch report, there’s a Modulo bodykit for the WR-V, and that can be specified for all four variants.

The Modulo package consists of a series of under spoilers, for the front, rear and sides of the car, as well as an exhaust pipe finisher. The dress-up component pack is priced at RM3,175.

Three other packages are available, these being made up of cosmetic and utility items. The Urban 1.0 package (RM954, available for all four variants) adds on door visors, a quarter window decal (running along the C-pillar), rear step garnish and a rear panel lining cover to protect the edge of the trunk trim.

There’s also an Urban package (RM1,116), which consists of all the items in the Urban set and adds on one item, a front step garnish (or scuff plate, if you will). This can be specified for the S, E and V grades, with the option omitted for the RS as it already comes fitted with front scuff plates as standard.

The final accessories pack is called Utility (RM1,052), and this contains door handle protection covers, a rear cargo tray and trunk organiser, a car cover and reflective safety film (applied on the inner doors’ rearward facing panel). Additionally, there’s a Protection package (RM3,007), made up of ultra glass body and window coating as well as a set of wheel lock nuts.

