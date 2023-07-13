2023 Honda WR-V launched in Malaysia – 1.5L NA, 121 PS/145 Nm, four variants, from RM90k to RM108k

In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 July 2023 11:38 am / 33 comments

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the 2023 Honda WR-V, with the B-segment SUV making its debut earlier today, four months after it was indicated for our market. As correctly suggested from the information gleaned during the local preview for the car held last month, the Winsome Runabout Vehicle, to give it its full name, goes on sale here in four variant forms, mimicking the City sedan/hatchback line-up.

First up, let’s get to the variant grades and pricing. The WR-V range in Malaysia starts with the base 1.5L S, which dips in under the RM90k-mark at RM89,900. Next, there’s the 1.5L E, which goes for RM95,900. The highest-spec standard variant is the 1.5L V, and that goes for RM99,900.

Finally, there’s the range-topping 1.5L RS, the variant at the heart of all communications regarding the car so far, from the preview test drive in Thailand to the closed-door public previews and ads for it. It rolls in at RM107,900, which is just RM8,000 away from the base S variant of the larger HR-V, now priced at RM115,900 following a recent price revision. All prices are on-the-road, without insurance.

As it is in Indonesia and Thailand, all the Malaysian WR-V variants are powered by a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and a maximum torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. The mill is the same unit as found in the City and entry-level HR-V Grade S, and like in those applications, is paired with a CVT.

Size-wise, the WR-V is a direct competitor to the Perodua Ativa. The WR-V measures in at 4,060 mm long, 1,780 mm wide and 1,608 mm tall (1,576 mm for the S), with a 2,485 mm-long wheelbase.

In comparison, the Ativa is 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall, and has a 2,525 mm-long wheelbase, making it five mm longer, 27 mm taller and 40 mm longer in terms of wheelbase, but 70 mm narrower than the WR-V. As for ground clearance, the WR-V’s 207 mm is slightly ahead of the Ativa’s 200 mm.

As mentioned in our test drive review, despite the similarity in size, the WR-V feels a bit more compact of the two visually, but its lines make it the more vibrant looking of the duo and sportier, in the case of the RS. With a chrome chequered front grille and two-tone 17-inch wheels, it does have a taut, bold look about it.

However, the Malaysian-specification RS omits the one visual feature that would have completed things, and that’s the black roof (as seen on the Thai RS) to present it in a two-tone exterior colour scheme. As confirmed from the preview, there’s no black roof for Malaysia, and neither is there an add-on option for it, so if you’re looking to dress the variant up as such, it’ll have to be done via an externally-sourced route.

Thailand-spec two-tone exterior WR-V RS, with black roof.

The Malaysian WR-V also omits the faux roof rails as seen on the Thai example – made of plastic, they’re decorative rather than functional anyway, so expect to find something along those lines via the aftermarket route. The one mechanical difference in the Malaysian car is the inclusion of a height adjustment switch for the headlights, part of the UNECE regulations requirement as specified by Malaysia.

Inside, you’ll find a dashboard that mimics the ones on the second-gen Amaze and second-gen BR-V, which it replaces in the local model line-up. This brings along traditional elements such as an analogue instrument cluster (with a MID display, or a 4.2-inch TFT screen in higher variants) and a gearshift assembly carried over from the BR-V to a mechanical handbrake. Aside from the cosmetic considerations, everything works well to sight and touch.

Elsewhere, the WR-V offers 380 litres of boot space, which is 11 litres more than the Ativa, although this won’t really be discernible in actual use. However, there’s no tonneau cover or even provision for one (there are no mounting cutouts in the rear plastic trim for this) on the WR-V, so buyers will have to consider how they want to go about maintaining boot space privacy, with darker window tint likely the easiest solution.

As for standard equipment, the WR-V comes with a seven-inch Digital Audio touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility fitted across all variants. Also found on all variants is the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system, two front USB ports, a multi-angle reverse camera, power retractable door mirrors and two rear parking sensors.

Variant-wise, the base Grade S effectively mirrors the Indonesian base E in terms of specifications. It gets halogen headlamps (without auto feature), black fabric seats, digital air-conditioning and a MID instrument display, while the steering wheel is a urethane unit.

As for the audio system, the S gets a basic two speaker layout, and it is dressed with 16-inch five spoke silver alloys, as seen on the Thai SV variant, as well as a micro pole antenna, the only variant to feature this.

Moving on to the E adds on auto headlights and a shark fin antenna, while interior additions include remote engine start, walk-away auto lock, cruise control and a 4.2-inch TFT coloured multi-info display for the instrument cluster. The E also gets two extra speakers to bring the driver array to four.

Heading into the V adds on exterior kit in the form of LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED front fog lamps and LED front turn indicators. Inside, the variant ups the trim with the introduction of a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a switch to leather/fabric combination upholstery with blue contrast stitching. Also finding its way on is a single-zone automatic climate control system.

Finally, the range-topping RS adds on exterior kit such as a variant-specific chrome chequered grille and larger 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, which are shod with 215/55 tyres. Inside, the variant features red accent trim and red contrast stitching on the leather/fabric combi seats and steering wheel.

Other items include LED sequential turn signals, paddle shifters, alloy pedals, a rear seat armrest and two further speakers to make for a six-speaker audio set-up. The RS is also the only variant to come equipped with the Honda Connect telematics system.

In terms of safety, the WR-V comes with four airbags (front and side) as standard across all variants (except the RS, which gets six airbags), rear ISOFIX child seat anchors, vehicle stability control,

ABS with EBD and brake assist and hill start assist as standard. That’s for the base S.

From the E onwards, you’ll find the Honda Sensing ADAS package, which contains lead car departure notification (LCDN), adaptive cruise control (ACC), collision mitigation braking system (CMBS or AEB), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keep assist system (LKAS), road departure mitigation (RDM), lane departure warning (LDW) and auto high beam (AHB).

2023 Honda WR-V spec sheet; click to enlarge

Missing from the Sensing suite on the WR-V is the low-speed follow function, and this can be put down to the mechanical handbrake utilised on the car.

Five exterior colours are available for the 2023 Honda WR-V, and these are Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Stellar Diamond Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl. A Modulo bodykit package is available for the WR-V, as are a number of accessories packages.

We’ll be updating the story with a gallery of live photos from the launch event as it goes along, so be sure to check back later. In the meantime, read our first drive report of the SUV for a more detailed overview of the WR-V from a performance and product perspective.

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 S – RM89,900

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Mechanical parking brake

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), drum (rear)

0-100 km/h in 11.0 seconds

1,108 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Halogen headlamps

Bulbed front turn indicators

LED taillights

16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, 215/60 profile tyres

Power-folding door mirrors

Body-coloured door handles

Micro pole antenna

Interior

Smart entry with push-start button

Urethane multifunction steering wheel, with audio controls

Tilt steering wheel adjustment

Analogue instrument cluster with monochrome multi-info display

White instrument cluster indicator needles

Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down

Urethane gear knob

Black fabric upholstery

Fabric-covered top centre console armrest

Manually-adjustable front seats

Manual climate control system

Seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth, hands-free telephone (HFT) system

Two speakers

Two front USB ports

12V accessory socket at rear of centre console

Two rear parking sensors

Multi-angle reverse camera

16-inch steel spare wheel

380 litre boot space

Safety

Four airbags (front and side)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Vehicle stability control

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Hill start assist

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Auto door lock

Honda LaneWatch side camera system

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 E – RM95,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1,111 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Auto headlights

Shark fin antenna

Interior

Remote engine start

Walk-away auto lock

Cruise control

4.2-inch TFT coloured multi-info display

Four speakers

Safety

Rear seat reminder

Honda Sensing driver assistance suite

Forward collision warning



Autonomous emergency braking



Adaptive cruise control



Road departure mitigation



Lane departure warning



Lane keeping assist



Automatic high beam



Lead car departure notification

Rear seat reminder

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 V – RM99,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 11.1 seconds

1,125 kg kerb weight

Exterior

LED headlights

LED daytime running lights

LED front fog lamps

LED front turn indicators

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather/fabric combination upholstery with blue contrast stitching

Leather-covered top centre console armrest

Single-zone automatic climate control system

2023 Honda WR-V 1.5 RS – RM107,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

0-100 km/h in 11.3 seconds

1,145 kg kerb weight

Exterior

RS chequered pin front grille

RS badging

LED sequential front turn indicators

17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, with 215/55 profile tyres

Interior

Leather/fabric combination upholstery with red contrast stitching

Paddle shifters

Red instrument cluster indicator needles

Sport pedals

Six speakers

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, side curtain)

Honda Connect telematics system

GALLERY: 2023 Honda WR-V Malaysian brochure

