Honda HR-V price increased for 2023 in Malaysia – up by RM1,100 for all four variants, now from RM115,900

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 4 July 2023 9:19 pm / 0 comments

With a weakening Ringgit, it’s inevitable that prices of things will increase, and new cars are no exception. In January, Honda Malaysia said that it was not increasing prices at the start of the year, despite ‘challenging’ conditions. Seven months in, it looks like the company has finally decided that the inevitable can’t be staved off any longer.

If you’re in the market for a new Honda HR-V, here’s an update on the price you will have to pay for one from tomorrow, July 5. Price lists for the SUV leaked via a social media post earlier this evening highlight a slight price increase for the model, consistent across the entire range. Launched in July last year, there are four variants – with three powertrains – on sale here.

First up, the base 1.5L S, which is powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine. It’s now priced at RM115,900, up by RM1,100 from the RM114,800 it was at when was introduced last year. The RM1,100 increase is also found on all subsequent models higher up the line.

As such, the 1.5L Turbo E now retails for RM130,900 (previously, RM129,800), while the 1.5 Turbo V goes for RM135,900 (previously, RM134,800). Meanwhile, the range-topping e:HEV RS hybrid is now priced at RM141,900 (previously, RM140,800). All prices are on-the-road, excluding insurance, and these are for the standard exterior colours. If you want the car in Premium White Pearl, it’s an additional RM600, applicable across all variants.

No mechanical changes, or any revisions anywhere else (features, kit) for that matter. Powertrain-wise, the S features a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder as seen on the City, and this offers 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The E and V grades are powered by a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine rated at 181 PS and 240 Nm of torque made between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm.

As for the RS, its e:HEV hybrid powertrain consists of a 107 PS and 131 Nm 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle petrol engine. The mill acts as a generator, but can drive the car directly at higher speeds, for a front electric drive motor, which outputs 131 PS and 253 Nm.

To recap, these are the new prices of the Honda HR-V, effective July 5, 2023:

HR-V 1.5L S – RM115,900

HR-V 1.5T E – RM130,900

HR-V 1.5T V – RM135,900

HR-V 1.5L e:HEV RS – RM141,900

