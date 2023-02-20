In Car Reviews, Cars, Honda, Video Reviews, Videos / By Danny Tan / 20 February 2023 1:00 pm / 9 comments

The Honda HR-V is an easy car to recommend. Upgrading from a City or Vios? Want in on the SUV trend but prefer a non-national brand? Daily runner for the family/school run? You really can’t go wrong with the latest HR-V, more so when there are four variants and three 1.5L engine options – naturally aspirated, turbocharged and hybrid – ranging from RM115k to RM141k.

The previous generation HR-V was a phenomenon in Malaysia, kickstarting the SUV craze back in 2015 and selling well even at the end of its lifecycle. The latter part of the RU generation’s life saw its position challenged by the likes of Proton’s X50 and Toyota’s Corolla Cross. This new RV, launched here in July 2022, aims to re-establish the HR-V as the compact SUV segment leader.

Does it have enough to go straight back to the top? Is the new HR-V better than its rivals in every single department? The short answer is no, it’s not perfect. Watch our video review where Hafriz Shah compares the Honda to its predecessor, the Corolla Cross and the X50.

If you’re already set on an HR-V and are willing to wait for one (there’s a long line, of course), which variant should you get? We’re also comparing the pretty RS and the powerful Turbo side-by-side in this multi-pronged video review.

