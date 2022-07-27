In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2022 3:58 pm / 2 comments

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5L S

Launched two weeks ago, the new Honda HR-V is one of 2022’s biggest car launches so far. Honda Malaysia collected over 20,000 bookings for the third-generation SUV (the name was first used by a boxy two-door oddball from the early 2000s) as of the launch day, and the waiting period is over 12 months. That’s a lot of people in line for an SUV priced beyond RM100k, before even test driving it.

Honda’s brand power undoubtedly helps, but perhaps it’s also the looks of the new HR-V that has captured the buying public’s imagination. The clean sheet design shares nothing with its predecessor except for the name and signature hidden rear door handles, ditching the curves and organic shape of old for straight lines and a well-defined outline.

The new SUV stands tall and strong, even if the footprint isn’t much larger than before. We’ve detailed every difference between old and new in a separate post, with a side-by-side gallery, so check that one out.

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5L S

There are four variants and three powertrains. The base S is powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine and is priced at RM114,800. Then we have the Turbo E (RM129,800) and Turbo V (RM134,800) variants, powered by the now-familiar 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine. The range-topper is the RS e:HEV hybrid, yours for RM140,800. All prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax.

The S gets the 1.5L engine found in the petrol City models, a naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder making 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 12.1 seconds and top speed is 187 km/h.

The E and V grades are powered by a 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine rated at 181 PS and 240 Nm of torque made between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. That’s 1 PS less than the Civic FE. Both NA and turbo are paired to a CVT, and the turbo adds on Sport, Normal and Econ drive modes. The E is the fastest HR-V with an 0-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds, a tenth faster than the V. Top speed is 200 km/h.

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5L S

The top HR-V RS is exclusive with the e:HEV hybrid powertrain – you can’t have RS without e:HEV, vice versa. The i-MMD’s electric motor that does the bulk of the propulsion is 22 PS more powerful than it is in the City RS sedan and hatchback, at 131 PS. Max torque is the same 253 Nm.

The NA Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 107 PS and 131 Nm. That’s 9 PS/4 Nm more than in the City hybrid. 0-100 km/h is done in 10.7 seconds and top speed is 170 km/h.

For kit, the big news is that the Honda Sensing active safety and driver assist suite is standard across the HR-V range, with the latest wide-view camera. Hill descent control makes its debut. Six airbags is from the E onwards, LaneWatch and Honda Connect telematics are from the V up, and the RS gets exclusive kit such as a powered tailgate (with walk-away auto close), auto wipers, dual-zone auto climate control, part-leather upholstery and sports pedals.

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5L S

We now have a full gallery of the entry-level S variant that provides Honda Malaysia that attractive “from RM114,800” line. You can see here that the S grille is of a different, louvered design (in black, not body-coloured like it is elsewhere) and the wheels are 17-inch six-spoke two-tone items, and inch smaller than the rims you see in the ads.

Inside, it gets fabric seats instead of leather (that’s from the V onwards), but otherwise, the S doesn’t look very bare or lacking. The twin-dial analogue meter panel is quite old-school and the steering is unwrapped plastic, although it’s all functional. What do you think of the S as a starter HR-V?

We’ve listed down the specs of each HR-V variant below, and you can also check out our walk-around video, full launch report, first impressions review and new-vs-old side-by-side gallery post.

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 S – RM114,800

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Econ and Normal drive modes

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)

Exterior

Automatic LED reflector headlamps

LED combination taillights

Gloss black bar grille

Unpainted plastic body cladding

Gloss black lower trim

17-inch six-spoke two-tone alloy wheels, 215/60 Goodyear Assurance TripleMax 2 tyres

Single hidden tailpipe

Power-folding door mirrors

Keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking

Interior

Push-button start

Soft-touch dashboard

Urethane multifunction steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display

Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down

Urethane gear knob

Black fabric upholstery

Manually-adjustable front seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats with Ultra Seat function

Single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Eight-inch touchscreen 2-DIN head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Four speakers

Two front USB ports

Four rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

Foldable tailgate-mounted tonneau cover

Full-size spare wheel

Safety

Four airbags (front and side)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors with top tethers

Honda Sensing driver assists

Autonomous emergency braking



Adaptive cruise control with stop and go



Lane centring assist



Lane keeping assist



Automatic high beam

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Agile Handling Assist (AHA)

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Rear seat reminder

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo E – RM129,800

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

181 PS at 6,600 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 and 4,500 rpm

Steering wheel gearshift paddles

Econ, Normal and Sport drive modes

Exterior

LED front fog lights

Gloss black chequered grille

Front and rear bodykit

Silver front “heartbeat” graphic

17-inch six-spoke grey alloy wheels, 215/60 Goodyear Assurance TripleMax 2 tyres

Twin visible tailpipes

Remote engine start

Interior

Silver dashboard trim

Part-digital instrument cluster with seven-inch display

Rear centre armrest

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo V – RM134,800

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Variable-ratio steering

Exterior

Sequential LED front indicators

18-inch ten-spoke grey alloy wheels, 225/50 Continental UC6 tyres

Interior

Soft-touch door cards

Gloss black window switch surrounds

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Black leather upholstery

Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Dual illuminated vanity mirrors

Eight speakers

Honda Connect remote services

Safety

LaneWatch blind spot camera

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 RS e:HEV – RM140,800

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Front electric drive motor

131 PS, 253 Nm

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol

107 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm, 131 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm

Single-speed transmission with lock-up clutch

Exterior

Chrome chequered grille

Gloss black body cladding

Red front “heartbeat” graphic

Chrome lower trim

Single hidden tailpipe

Interior

Automatic wipers

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Tyre repair kit

Hands-free powered tailgate

