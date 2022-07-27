Launched two weeks ago, the new Honda HR-V is one of 2022’s biggest car launches so far. Honda Malaysia collected over 20,000 bookings for the third-generation SUV (the name was first used by a boxy two-door oddball from the early 2000s) as of the launch day, and the waiting period is over 12 months. That’s a lot of people in line for an SUV priced beyond RM100k, before even test driving it.
Honda’s brand power undoubtedly helps, but perhaps it’s also the looks of the new HR-V that has captured the buying public’s imagination. The clean sheet design shares nothing with its predecessor except for the name and signature hidden rear door handles, ditching the curves and organic shape of old for straight lines and a well-defined outline.
The new SUV stands tall and strong, even if the footprint isn’t much larger than before. We’ve detailed every difference between old and new in a separate post, with a side-by-side gallery, so check that one out.
There are four variants and three powertrains. The base S is powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine and is priced at RM114,800. Then we have the Turbo E (RM129,800) and Turbo V (RM134,800) variants, powered by the now-familiar 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine. The range-topper is the RS e:HEV hybrid, yours for RM140,800. All prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax.
The S gets the 1.5L engine found in the petrol City models, a naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder making 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is done in 12.1 seconds and top speed is 187 km/h.
The E and V grades are powered by a 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine rated at 181 PS and 240 Nm of torque made between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. That’s 1 PS less than the Civic FE. Both NA and turbo are paired to a CVT, and the turbo adds on Sport, Normal and Econ drive modes. The E is the fastest HR-V with an 0-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds, a tenth faster than the V. Top speed is 200 km/h.
The top HR-V RS is exclusive with the e:HEV hybrid powertrain – you can’t have RS without e:HEV, vice versa. The i-MMD’s electric motor that does the bulk of the propulsion is 22 PS more powerful than it is in the City RS sedan and hatchback, at 131 PS. Max torque is the same 253 Nm.
The NA Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 107 PS and 131 Nm. That’s 9 PS/4 Nm more than in the City hybrid. 0-100 km/h is done in 10.7 seconds and top speed is 170 km/h.
For kit, the big news is that the Honda Sensing active safety and driver assist suite is standard across the HR-V range, with the latest wide-view camera. Hill descent control makes its debut. Six airbags is from the E onwards, LaneWatch and Honda Connect telematics are from the V up, and the RS gets exclusive kit such as a powered tailgate (with walk-away auto close), auto wipers, dual-zone auto climate control, part-leather upholstery and sports pedals.
We now have a full gallery of the entry-level S variant that provides Honda Malaysia that attractive “from RM114,800” line. You can see here that the S grille is of a different, louvered design (in black, not body-coloured like it is elsewhere) and the wheels are 17-inch six-spoke two-tone items, and inch smaller than the rims you see in the ads.
Inside, it gets fabric seats instead of leather (that’s from the V onwards), but otherwise, the S doesn’t look very bare or lacking. The twin-dial analogue meter panel is quite old-school and the steering is unwrapped plastic, although it’s all functional. What do you think of the S as a starter HR-V?
We’ve listed down the specs of each HR-V variant below, and you can also check out our walk-around video, full launch report, first impressions review and new-vs-old side-by-side gallery post.
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 S – RM114,800
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine
- 1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol
- 121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm
- Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Front-wheel drive
- Econ and Normal drive modes
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)
Exterior
- Automatic LED reflector headlamps
- LED combination taillights
- Gloss black bar grille
- Unpainted plastic body cladding
- Gloss black lower trim
- 17-inch six-spoke two-tone alloy wheels, 215/60 Goodyear Assurance TripleMax 2 tyres
- Single hidden tailpipe
- Power-folding door mirrors
- Keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking
Interior
- Push-button start
- Soft-touch dashboard
- Urethane multifunction steering wheel
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment
- Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display
- Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down
- Urethane gear knob
- Black fabric upholstery
- Manually-adjustable front seats
- 60:40 split-folding rear seats with Ultra Seat function
- Single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents
- Eight-inch touchscreen 2-DIN head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Four speakers
- Two front USB ports
- Four rear parking sensors
- Reverse camera
- Foldable tailgate-mounted tonneau cover
- Full-size spare wheel
Safety
- Four airbags (front and side)
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors with top tethers
- Honda Sensing driver assists
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control with stop and go
- Lane centring assist
- Lane keeping assist
- Automatic high beam
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Stability control
- Agile Handling Assist (AHA)
- Hill start assist
- Hill descent control
- Emergency stop signal
- Seat belt reminder on all seats
- Rear seat reminder
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo E – RM129,800
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine
- 1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
- 181 PS at 6,600 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 and 4,500 rpm
- Steering wheel gearshift paddles
- Econ, Normal and Sport drive modes
Exterior
- LED front fog lights
- Gloss black chequered grille
- Front and rear bodykit
- Silver front “heartbeat” graphic
- 17-inch six-spoke grey alloy wheels, 215/60 Goodyear Assurance TripleMax 2 tyres
- Twin visible tailpipes
- Remote engine start
Interior
- Silver dashboard trim
- Part-digital instrument cluster with seven-inch display
- Rear centre armrest
- Two rear USB ports
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side and curtain)
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo V – RM134,800
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Variable-ratio steering
Exterior
- Sequential LED front indicators
- 18-inch ten-spoke grey alloy wheels, 225/50 Continental UC6 tyres
Interior
- Soft-touch door cards
- Gloss black window switch surrounds
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Leather-wrapped gear knob
- Black leather upholstery
- Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Dual illuminated vanity mirrors
- Eight speakers
- Honda Connect remote services
Safety
- LaneWatch blind spot camera
2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 RS e:HEV – RM140,800
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Front electric drive motor
- 131 PS, 253 Nm
- 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine
- 1,498 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol
- 107 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm, 131 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm
- Single-speed transmission with lock-up clutch
Exterior
- Chrome chequered grille
- Gloss black body cladding
- Red front “heartbeat” graphic
- Chrome lower trim
- Single hidden tailpipe
Interior
- Automatic wipers
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Tyre repair kit
- Hands-free powered tailgate
