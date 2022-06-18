In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 18 June 2022 5:27 pm / 3 comments

The 2022 Honda HR-V has made its debut in Malaysia, the SUV making its first appearance at customer previews happening this weekend at five dealerships, the first in a series of roadshows to drum up interest in the SUV ahead of it’s launch.

The vehicles on show are pre-production examples, and no photography of them was allowed, but the viewing confirms the model line-up and engines available for our market. Four variant grades of the third-gen HR-V will go on sale in Malaysia, with the range consisting of a 1.5L S, 1.5L E, 1.5L V and a range-topping 1.5L e:HEV RS.

Like the hybrid versions of the City sedan and hatchback, the hybrid HR-V features Honda’s i-MMD system, which combines a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle engine (105 PS/127 Nm) with two motors, the larger of which puts out 131 PS and 253 Nm. The system is a huge leap over the previous HR-V Hybrid’s i-DCD system, and functions much like a range extender EV – read our first drive review of the variant here.

The next two, the Grade E and V, are powered by a L15C 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo making 177 PS and 240 Nm, while the baseline S gets an Earth Dreams 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC mill offering 121 PS and 145 Nm, which is the L15ZE as seem on the City sedan and hatchback. This means that Malaysia will get three powertrain options, the choices putting us ahead of neighbours Thailand, which only gets the hybrid, and Indonesia, which has both the 1.5 NA and turbo, but no hybrid.

In terms of equipment and features, we can confirm that all variants of the HR-V will come with Honda Sensing, an eight-inch central touchscreen (with a four speaker audio system on the S and E, and an eight-speaker setup on the V and RS) and auto LED headlights as standard.

Elsewhere, the Grade S, E and V get single-zone air-conditioning, while the RS comes with a dual-zone system – all four variants get rear AC vents. Meanwhile, the S and E feature fabric seats, while the V and RS get leather seats.

As for wheels, the S and E ride on 17-inch alloys (with 215/60 Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 tyres), while the V and RS are fitted with 18-inch units (and 225/50 Continental Ultra Contact UC6 rubbers).

A recap of the specs in an easy to read list:

Honda HR-V 1.5 S

1.5 litre i-VTEC – 121 PS, 145 Nm

CVT transmission

17-inch wheels, 215/60R17 tyres

Eight-inch touchscreen

Four-speaker audio system

Auto LED headlamps

Honda Sensing

Fabric seats

Single-zone air-conditioning

Rear AC vents

Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo E

adds:

1.5 litre VTEC Turbo – 177 PS, 240 Nm

Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo V

adds:

18-inch wheels, 225/50R18 tyres

Eight-speaker audio system

Leather seats

Honda HR-V 1.5 RS e:HEV Hybrid

adds:

1.5 litre i-MMD hybrid – 131 PS, 253 Nm

Dual-zone AC

Pricing for the HR-V hasn’t yet been indicated, but sales personnel at four of the locations we visited today intimated that prices for the SUV are anticipated to start from around the RM120k-ish mark to around RM140k. For a more detailed look at what’s on the Malaysian-spec HR-V variants, we’ll be coming up with a spec-by-spec post soon.

