In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 20 June 2022 11:47 am / 16 comments

Those of you who visited Honda showrooms over the weekend to check out the new HR-V will have noticed the seemingly random variant selection for the preview models. Well, we can confirm that Honda Malaysia (HMSB) did showcase all four models that will be available for our market, and now that we’ve been to four of the five locations (yes, even Kuala Selangor), we have the full specifications and equipment for each.

First, a recap – the HR-V will be available in one naturally-aspirated (1.5 S), two turbocharged (Turbo E and Turbo V) and one hybrid (RS e:HEV) variants. Although HMSB did not provide any pricing information, the sales advisors at all four locations did give us an estimated ballpark of between RM120,000 and RM140,000.

All four variants will be powered by a variation of Honda’s 1.5 litre L engine, but in completely different configurations; Malaysia could very well be the only market in the world to get all three. The base S gets the L15ZE that is found in the petrol City models, a naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder making 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. That’s 21 PS and 27 Nm less than the outgoing model, which was motivated by a larger 1.8 litre mill.

Thai-market Honda HR-V RS e:HEV shown

The E and V receive the vastly more powerful VTEC Turbo engine, the L15C3. The exact specs of this engine isn’t known, but thanks to documents sighted by this publication, we know it should have similar outputs as Indonesia’s HR-V Turbo, which produces 177 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. The power figure is 5 PS down on the Civic; both petrol mills are mated to a CVT.

Like the City RS, the range-topping HR-V RS is the only one to receive the e:HEV hybrid powertrain. The electric motor that does the bulk of the propulsion is slightly more powerful than it is in the sedan and hatch, churning out 22 PS more a 131 PS (torque stays the same at 253 Nm).

The naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 7PS more here at 105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm and 127 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm. All models are front-wheel drive only.

Thai-market Honda HR-V RS e:HEV shown

On the outside, all Malaysian HR-V models will come with automatic LED reflector headlights and LED taillights, although the V and RS models get sequential indicators at the front. Surprisingly, all but the base S gain the RS’ bodykit, consisting of a “chequered flag” grille (the S receives the base bar grille, finished in gloss black), a jutting front spoiler with a “heartbeat” graphic and a sportier rear bumper design. The Turbo models also feature visible twin tailpipes.

The RS is set apart via the chrome pins on the grille (gloss black on the other variants), a red “heartbeat” (instead of silver) and body cladding finished in gloss black rather than being unpainted. There are also chrome strips on the lower sections, but no option for a black roof, unlike in Thailand and Indonesia.

As for the wheels, the S and E get the same 17-inch six-spoke alloys shod with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 tyres, coming in a two-tone black finish on the S. While those on the pre-production E we saw also had a two-tone look (painted in grey this time), we were told the retail model will get full grey rollers. The V and RS will come with identical 18-inch grey wheels, wrapped in Continental UltraContact UC6 rubber.

Our S and E variants look identical to the Philippine HR-Vs

Step inside and you’ll find a soft-touch dashboard on all models, plus silver trim on the E variant and up. On the V and RS, the soft-touch materials extend to the front door cards, and you also receive gloss black trim on the window switch surrounds and the steering wheel spokes. Speaking of which, the top two variants also come with a leather-wrapped ‘wheel and gearknob, along with black leather seat upholstery instead of speckled fabric. The RS is differentiated by red stitching, alloy pedals and black headlining.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking, push-button start, single-zone auto climate control with rear air vents, an Econ mode button, an analogue instrument cluster, two front USB ports, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, four speakers, 60:40 split-folding Ultra Seats and a full-size spare tyre.

The E throws on front fog lights, remote engine start, paddle shifters, a part-digital instrument cluster with a seven-inch display, a drive mode selector with an additional Sport setting, two rear USB ports and a rear centre armrest. Stepping up to the V nets you an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, dual illuminated vanity mirrors and the Variable Gear Ratio steering that was previously exclusive to the RS. This variant also comes with Honda Connect remote services via a smartphone app.

All models get Honda Sensing as standard

The top-spec RS gives you automatic wipers, a hands-free powered tailgate and dual-zone climate control, which is missing even on the Civic. Because the lithium-ion battery sits under the boot floor, the spare tyre is replaced with a tyre repair kit, just like on other Honda hybrids. Unlike in Thailand, you don’t get a panoramic glass roof, a Qi wireless charger or touch-activated map lights here.

As reported previously, the HR-V will come as standard with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assists, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go (Low Speed Follow), lane centring assist, lane keeping assist and auto high beam. There’s also a rear seat reminder on all models, along with hill descent control, four reverse sensors and a reverse camera.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that, unlike the outgoing model, the new HR-V won’t receive the full complement of six airbags as standard – the S gets four airbags, missing out on curtain ‘bags. The V and RS are also the only variants to receive the LaneWatch blind spot camera.

The variant breakdown is as follows:

Indonesian-market Honda HR-V 1.5 S shown

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 S – RM120,000 estimated

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Econ and Normal drive modes

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)

Exterior

Automatic LED reflector headlamps

LED combination taillights

Gloss black bar grille

Unpainted plastic body cladding

Gloss black lower trim

17-inch six-spoke two-tone alloy wheels

Single hidden tailpipe

Power-folding door mirrors

Keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking

Japanese-market Honda Vezel e:HEV X shown

Interior

Push-button start

Soft-touch dashboard

Urethane multifunction steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display

Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down

Urethane gear knob

Black fabric upholstery

Manually-adjustable front seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats with Ultra Seat function

Single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Eight-inch touchscreen 2-DIN head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Four speakers

Two front USB ports

Four rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

Foldable tailgate-mounted tonneau cover

Full-size spare wheel

Safety

Four airbags (front and side)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors with top tethers

Honda Sensing driver assists

Autonomous emergency braking



Adaptive cruise control with stop and go



Lane centring assist



Lane keeping assist



Automatic high beam

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Agile Handling Assist (AHA)

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Rear seat reminder

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo E

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

177 PS at 6,600 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 and 4,500 rpm

Steering wheel gearshift paddles

Econ, Normal and Sport drive modes

Exterior

LED front fog lights

Gloss black chequered grille

Front and rear bodykit

Silver front “heartbeat” graphic

17-inch six-spoke grey alloy wheels

Twin visible tailpipes

Remote engine start

Thai-market Honda HR-V e:HEV EL shown

Interior

Silver dashboard trim

Part-digital instrument cluster with seven-inch display

Rear centre armrest

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

Thai-market Honda HR-V RS e:HEV shown

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo V

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Variable-ratio steering

Exterior

Sequential LED front indicators

18-inch ten-spoke grey alloy wheels

Interior

Soft-touch door cards

Gloss black window switch surrounds

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Black leather upholstery

Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Dual illuminated vanity mirrors

Eight speakers

Honda Connect remote services

Safety

LaneWatch blind spot camera



2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 RS – RM140,000 estimated

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Front electric drive motor

131 PS, 253 Nm

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol

105 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm, 127 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm

Single-speed transmission with lock-up clutch

Exterior

Chrome chequered grille

Gloss black body cladding

Red front “heartbeat” graphic

Chrome lower trim

Single hidden tailpipe

Thai-market Honda HR-V RS e:HEV shown

Interior

Automatic wipers

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Tyre repair kit

Hands-free powered tailgate

The new HR-V will be offered in the same five colours as the rest of Honda’s locally-assembled lineup – Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl. Sales advisors at the showrooms pointed to a possible August launch date; we’ll be there to provide you our usual live coverage. For now, you can read our review of the all-singing, all-dancing RS e:HEV in Thailand here; you may also browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V RS e:HEV in Thailand