With the launch of a new Honda model in Malaysia comes the accompanying accessories packages, and the same goes for the third-generation Honda HR-V that has just been launched today in the country.
For the just-launched B-segment crossover, Honda Malaysia is offering packages which include exterior bodykit, additional interior equipment, utility items as well as a package for vehicle protection. The items listed in the various packages are also available individually.
Starting with the Modulo Package at RM3,780, the kit is comprised of a front under spoiler, rear under spoiler and side lower garnish; this is applicable solely to the 1.5 S variant.
Next is the Urban Package at RM2,381, which consists of door visors, footwell lights, sports pedals for the driver, and illuminated side step trim; this package is applicable to all trim levels except the RS for the e:HEV variant.
Joining the range of choices in the accessories range for the 2022 HR-V in Malaysia is the Smart Urban Package priced at 3,488, which builds upon the Urban Package albeit trading the sports pedal set for a rear panel lining cover (just aft of the tailgate) as well as a wireless charger for compatible phones.
There is also the Utility Package for RM1,106, which contains a vehicle cover, luggage compartment cargo tray, trunk organiser, door handle protectors as well as reflective film for the rear edges of the vehicle’s doors.
On the safety front, a digital video recorder is also available at RM1,149 for the new HR-V, as well as for all Honda car models, says the company.
Rounding up the range of accessories for the 2022 HR-V are the Honda authorised window tint film, Ultra Glass body coating (RM2,716), Ultra window coating that is RM367 for the full package, or RM183.50 for the windscreen only.
The HR-V 1.5 high spec 7inch LCD looks same like Aruz 1.5L 7inch.
But the 1.5L low spec, only 4.2inch.
Finally, not available in the accessories list to upgrade..
Dashcam sold as accessories instead as given stock, does it have 3to5 years warranty?