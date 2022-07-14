In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 14 July 2022 3:39 pm / 1 comment

With the launch of a new Honda model in Malaysia comes the accompanying accessories packages, and the same goes for the third-generation Honda HR-V that has just been launched today in the country.

For the just-launched B-segment crossover, Honda Malaysia is offering packages which include exterior bodykit, additional interior equipment, utility items as well as a package for vehicle protection. The items listed in the various packages are also available individually.

Starting with the Modulo Package at RM3,780, the kit is comprised of a front under spoiler, rear under spoiler and side lower garnish; this is applicable solely to the 1.5 S variant.

2022 Honda HR-V accessories range – click to enlarge

Next is the Urban Package at RM2,381, which consists of door visors, footwell lights, sports pedals for the driver, and illuminated side step trim; this package is applicable to all trim levels except the RS for the e:HEV variant.

Joining the range of choices in the accessories range for the 2022 HR-V in Malaysia is the Smart Urban Package priced at 3,488, which builds upon the Urban Package albeit trading the sports pedal set for a rear panel lining cover (just aft of the tailgate) as well as a wireless charger for compatible phones.

There is also the Utility Package for RM1,106, which contains a vehicle cover, luggage compartment cargo tray, trunk organiser, door handle protectors as well as reflective film for the rear edges of the vehicle’s doors.

On the safety front, a digital video recorder is also available at RM1,149 for the new HR-V, as well as for all Honda car models, says the company.

Rounding up the range of accessories for the 2022 HR-V are the Honda authorised window tint film, Ultra Glass body coating (RM2,716), Ultra window coating that is RM367 for the full package, or RM183.50 for the windscreen only.