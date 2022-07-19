In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Gerard Lye / 19 July 2022 4:54 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Honda HR-V was launched in Malaysia just a few days ago, and if you can’t find the time to check it out in showrooms, we’re bringing you a walk-around video tour of the all-new B-segment SUV.

The HR-V is offered in four variants, starting with the base 1.5 S (RM114,800 OTR without insurance) that comes with a 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder engine rated at 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. The DOHC i-VTEC mill is paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels.

Next up, the 1.5 Turbo E (RM129,800) and V (RM134,800) both come with a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 181 PS and 240 Nm, also with a CVT and front-wheel drive. At the top of the range is the 1.5 RS e:HEV (RM140,800) which sports 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC mill (107 PS and 131 Nm) that primarily serves as a generator (via an integrated electric motor) for a battery that powers a front-mounted electric motor with 131 PS and 253 Nm.

The e:HEV runs like an EV in most situations but at higher speeds, the engine can provide direct drive to the wheels via a lock-up clutch that is part of the system’s e-CVT. We tried out this variant of the HR-V in Thailand prior to the SUV’s launch here, and you can read all about it here.

Measuring 4,385 mm long (base S without the sportier bumpers is 4,330 mm), the latest HR-V 39 mm longer than the outgoing facelifted RS it replaces, while the 1,790 mm width and 2,610 mm wheelbase are unchanged. The vehicle does ride higher of the ground though, with a clearance of 196 mm (+26 mm).

All variants of the HR-V come with a minimum of four airbags (everything above the S come with six) and the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance systems as standard. A comprehensive breakdown of the equipment you get with each variant can be found in our comprehensive launch report.

Like its predecessor, the third-generation HR-V is proving to be hugely popular among car buyers, with over 20,000 bookings received as of July 14 and a waiting list that stretches to over 12 months. Honda Malaysia revealed that variants with the VTEC Turbo engine accounted for a majority (75%) of bookings, with e:HEV hybrid and base naturally aspirated variants making up 20% and 5% respectively.

After viewing the video, what are your thoughts on the new HR-V? Did you place an order prior to its launch or are you just joining the queue? Which variant appeals to you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

