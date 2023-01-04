There have been some movements in car prices this week as we enter 2023, and we’ve already seen bumps in RRP for certain Toyota sedan models and some lower-end variants of the Nissan Navara. However, Honda Malaysia (HM) will not be increasing prices for now, even if the conditions are described as ‘challenging’.
“Despite the current challenging situation, Honda Malaysia will maintain its car prices as of now. Our priority is to continue providing highest quality products and deliver to customers in timely manner,” a HM spokesman told paultan.org today when queried on the matter.
This means that it’s status quo for prices of popular Honda models such as the City, Civic, CR-V and the latest HR-V. The latter, launched to much fanfare in July 2022, has a substantial waiting list due to high demand, and the latter part of the above statement is a reminder than HM is aware of the situation and is making delivery a main priority.
By the way, Honda Malaysia’s entire line-up is CKD locally assembled in Melaka. Perhaps that gives the company a bit more ‘cushion’ when it comes to price movements. The Toyota Corolla/Camry and Nissan Navara are CBU imports from Thailand.
Comments
The advantage of high-volume sale
Quoting what Danny written in the article, these models are relatively safe from becoming more expensive in the near-term…
Bravo Honda, good for you. Let’s hope more car makers will adopt the same. You have my utmost respect
Can’t believe they still haven’t changed suppliers for their steering rack, no wonder price doesn’t need to increase.
My Accord..the steering rack changed 3 times,still leaking..engine is a leaking engine..Whole blardy car is a ripoff in terms of quality..nice to look n drive but voluptuously costly in repairs.
still want increase, no blind spot monitor, reverse camera from 2008? honda seaweed at 170k, syabas la
Of course no price hike, car also cannot deliver. Takes more than half a year at least
key word: for now. don’t jump for joy just yet
Toyota can increase because Rakyat are willing to pay a premium for quality.
My 1 year old vios want to sell…u want to buy?..i should have gone for City