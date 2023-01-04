In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Danny Tan / 4 January 2023 1:39 pm / 0 comments

It looks like there are some price increases for 2023, most likely due to higher costs. Nissan Malaysia’s 2023 price list sees a bump for some Navara variants, by RM3.5k. Nissan’s pick-up truck is a CBU import from Thailand, so forex might be a factor as well.

Launched in April 2021, the latest Navara facelift range has six variants, and all half dozen of them have been maintained for 2023. The latest price list for this year reads RM95,600 for the 2.5L Single Cab MT, RM114,600 for the 2.5L SE MT, RM120,600 for the 2.5L SE AT, RM130,600 for the 2.5L V AT, RM142,900 for the 2.5L VL AT and RM148,600 for the range-topping Pro-4X AT.

Compared to the 2022 price list, the RRP for the 2.5L SE AT variant onwards are unchanged. The prices of the 2.5L Single Cab MT and 2.5L SE MT are now RM3,550 higher (from RM92,050 and RM111,050 respectively).

The Navara facelift is powered by the carryover YD25 2.5 litre turbodiesel engine, with differing states of tune depending on the chosen variant. For the 2.5L Single Cab MT and 2.5L SE MT, the engine serves up 163 PS and 403 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm, with drive sent through a six-speed manual gearbox and selectable four-wheel drive system.

Every other variant in the range gets a seven-speed automatic and 4WD, paired with a higher-output version of the YD25 with 190 PS and 450 Nm at 2,000 rpm.

The macho flagship Pro-4X sports a matte grey front grille frame, black trim with orange accents, 17-inch Pro-4X-specific black alloys with all-terrain tyres and the Utili-Track cargo system, which consists of four forged aluminium cleats that can slide along channels on the sides of the bed. The cabin has orange stitching for the black leather seats. Full details and specs here.

