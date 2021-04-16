In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 16 April 2021 10:49 am / 1 comment

Following a preview near the end of March this year, Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has now officially launched the facelifted Nissan Navara in Malaysia. Still in its third generation (D23), the latest iteration of the “mother trucker” gets a substantial design overhaul and will be offered in five double-cab variants and a sole single-cab option.

The latter is the workhorse 2.5L Single Cab MT, which is priced at RM91,900. After this, it’s all double cabs, starting with the 2.5L SE MT for RM110,900, the 2.5L SE AT for RM116,900, the 2.5L V AT for RM125,500, and the 2.5L VL Auto for RM137,900. At the top of the heap is the range-topping Pro-4X AT that retails at RM142,200.

These are on-the-road prices without insurance, but as pick-up trucks are considered commercial vehicles, there’s no sales tax exemption in play here. As before, the Navara comes fully imported from Thailand.

The exterior changes, which are clearly inspired by the much larger Titan, are immediately obvious, starting with a large “interlocking” grille at the front. The new nose features three meshed bars that are mostly framed by a chrome surround, the latter with the model’s name embossed at the top on certain variants.

Flanking said grille are a pair of tweaked headlamps, which are either equipped with halogens or quad LED projectors and C-shaped daytime running lights. In the lower apron, you’ll find a bumper that sports a cross-shaped design, vertical fog lamp housings and a large skid plate.

The new front-end also gets a bonnet that is now taller than before and there’s a power bulge rather than a recessed area like on the pre-facelift model. As a result, the rear bed is now taller to match the front, joined by taillights with C-shaped graphics.

Getting into said bed is now easier thanks to a step integrated into the rear bumper, just below the revised tailgate with the Navara script. As for the interior, there are relatively few changes, with the most obvious being a three-spoke steering wheel from the latest Serena.

All variants continue to be powered by the existing YD25 2.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine, with differing states of tune depending on the chosen variant. For the 2.5L Single Cab MT and 2.5L SE MT, the mill serves up 163 PS at 3,600 rpm and 403 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm, with drive sent through a six-speed manual and selectable four-wheel drive system.

Every other variant in the line-up, which get a seven-speed automatic and 4WD, have more power at their disposal, with the high-output version of the YD25 serving up 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm at 2,000 rpm.

In terms of equipment, the shared items from the 2.5L SE MT onwards include a revised multi-link suspension with dual-rate coil springs (the Single Cab uses leaf springs), a new electronic locking rear differential, Tailgate Assist, an acoustic front windscreen and front side windows. There’s also Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), traction control, Active Brake Limited Slip, hill start assist, hill descent control, ABS, EBD and brake assist.

On a variant-to-variant basis, the Single Cab comes with an unpainted grille, halogen headlamps, 16-inch steel wheels, a monochrome instrument cluster, steering wheel audio controls, a two-DIN head unit with Bluetooth, one USB port, vinyl seats, manual air-conditioning, two airbags and two reverse sensors.

Stepping up to the 2.5L SE MT and AT, the kit list builds upon the Single Cab by adding on a chromed grille with the Navara stamping on it, power-folding side mirrors with indicators, chrome door handles, 17-inch alloy wheels, black-painted side steps, three more USB ports, Nissan’s Zero Gravity-inspired semi-bucket front seats, black fabric upholstery, rear air vents and Isofix child seat anchors on the rear outer seats.

Moving on to the 2.5L V AT, it comes with LED headlamps, fog lamps and taillights; keyless entry and start; cruise control; a seven-inch multi-info display set between analogue dials; an eight-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, six speakers; dual-zone automatic air-conditioning with rear vents. The safety kit also gets a bump up to include six airbags, autonomous emergency braking, driver alert warning and forward collision warning.

The 2.5L VL AT further builds upon the 2.5L V AT by including silver-painted roof rails, 18-inch two-tone machined alloys, leather upholstery with a hexagonal pattern and silver stitching, automatic wipers, an around view monitor with moving object detection and off-road mode, lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system and four reverse sensors.

Finally, the flagship Pro-4X is identified by its black front grille, emblems, roof rails, door mirrors, door handles and side steps. The fender and front bumper are also finished in the same hue, but with orange accents for more visual flair.

Adding to this is a set of 17-inch Pro-4X-specific alloy wheels in black and fitted with 255/65 profile all-terrain tyres. The range-topping variant is the only one to get Utili-Track cargo system, which consists of four forged aluminium cleats that can slide along channels on the sides of the bed. Its interior also has orange stitching to contrast the Zero Gravity-inspired semi-bucket leather seats.

A five-year, 150,000-km warranty is standard with all variants, and customers who want to additional accessories have a few packages to choose from, all with a three-year, 100,000-km warranty.

For the Single Cab, there’s the Under Protector package that includes an oil sump guard, fuel tank guard and side steps for RM3,200. The SE duo and V variants are offered with the Premium package that adds on a chrome sport bar and V-Kool security tinting film for RM10,150, with the SE variants also gaining a nine-inch Display Audio system, while the V variant receives leather combination seats.

The top two variants – VL and Pro-4X – can be specified with the Protection package for RM10,950, which adds on a black (Pro-4X only) or chrome (VL only) sport bar, oil sump and fuel tank guards, a stainless steel kick plate, door visors, a driving video recorder and V-Kool security tinting film.

Colour-wise, the Single Cab only comes with Solid White, while the SE variants adds on Brilliant Silver and Black Star to the palette. The V and VL variants also get this three options, plus a new one, Burning Red. For the Pro-4X, it is offered in Black Star and Burning, with two more exclusive colours being Stealth Grey and Pearl White, the latter with a RM1,300 surcharge.

