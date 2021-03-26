In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 26 March 2021 5:00 pm / 3 comments

Revealed to the world in November, the facelifted Nissan Navara has now made an appearance in Malaysia, with Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) previewing the refreshed pick-up truck – in range-topping Pro-4X trim, no less – ahead of its launch on April 16.

The revised exterior has been heavily inspired by the latest full-size Titan, featuring that truck’s massive “interlock” grille. This consists of three bars of mesh partially surrounded by a chrome frame, with the Navara name picked out in block letters at the top. Complementing the bolder look are the new cube-like quad-projector LED headlights and C-shaped daytime running lights.

Also revised is the front bumper with a cross-shaped design, incorporating vertical fog light housings and a large skid plate with prominent tow hook covers. The bonnet has been made taller and comes with a centre bulge, matching the rear bed which is also taller with the facelift. New side step finishers are claimed to improve aerodynamic performance, reducing wind noise and fuel consumption.

Moving to the rear of the new Navara, you’ll find LED tail lights that also feature the headlights’ C-shaped graphic, as well as a revamped tailgate design with the Navara script. The beefier rear bumper comes with built-in steps to make reaching into the bed easier.

The Pro-4X adds a host of aesthetic upgrades, including wheel arch extensions and blacked-out badging, grille, door handles, wing mirrors, roof rails and side steps. The wheels are an inch smaller than on the previous top VL trim, measuring 17 inches in diameter, but they’re finished in black and come with all-terrain tyres. You’ll also find orange-red accents on the Nissan badge, tow hook covers and wheel arch trims.

In the bed, the Pro-4X is fitted with the new Utili-Track cargo system, consisting of forged aluminium cleats that can slide for and aft along channels on the sides, giving users flexibility when tying down items. A Tailgate Assist function also reduces the effort required to open and close the tailgate.

Inside, there are relatively few changes, the most obvious of which is the new three-spoke steering wheel first seen on the latest Serena. Behind it is a seven-inch multi-info display flanked by two analogue dials, while the infotainment system is now an OEM unit with an eight-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – just like on the facelifted X-Trail.

Elsewhere, there are now two USB ports underneath the armrest (including one USB Type-C socket), plus another one at the rear. Speaking of which, the rear seats have been redesigned with a more supportive base and a curved backrest for a more comfortable seating position. Further improvements include additional sound deadening and an acoustic front windscreen and front side windows.

These items listed are for the Pro-4X model, which also gets unique embroidered leather upholstery, branded floor mats and a black-and-red Nissan steering wheel badge. Other bits of kit include keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 360-degree camera system with Intelligent Moving Object Detection and a new off-road mode and six speakers.

Safety-wise, the Pro-4X introduces autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and automatic high beam to the Navara lineup, joining the usual six airbags (no more driver’s knee airbag) and stability control. As yet, it is unclear if these driver assistance systems will be offered to the rest of the range.

Unfortunately, Malaysia misses out on the latest YS23 2.3 litre turbodiesel that is now being sold in Thailand, instead soldiering on with the existing YD25 2.5 litre engine first seen on the previous-generation D40. The newer engine requires a minimum of Euro 4 fuel, which is two generations newer than our Euro 2M diesel, although Euro 5 diesel is also available at certain stations.

So we’re sticking with the old mill, which produces the same power and torque figures as the YS23 – 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. Expect lesser models to continue to feature a detuned version with 163 PS and 403 Nm. The existing seven-speed automatic gearbox is fitted to the Pro-4X.

A few changes can be found under the skin as well. The steering has been retuned and is now quicker and requires less effort to turn at lower speeds, while the revised multilink rear suspension features new dual-rate coil springs that reduce body toss motion regardless of load, improving stability, ride comfort and handling.

A side benefit of the uprated suspension is an increased payload of 1.1 tonnes. Other new features include an electronic locking rear differential and Trailer Sway Assist – the latter uses the brakes to keep the truck in control if the trailer being towed starts to sway.

The facelifted Nissan Navara Pro-4X is available in four colours, including Black Star and the new Pearl White, Burning Red and variant-exclusive Stealth Grey. Pricing and specifications for the entire range will be revealed during the aforementioned April launch, during which the order books will also be opened.