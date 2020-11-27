In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 27 November 2020 7:58 pm / 0 comments

Weeks after unveiling the facelifted Navara, Nissan has released full specifications for the Thai market. The big news is that the refreshed pick-up truck has finally received the more advanced 2.3 litre turbodiesel engine that is already being offered in other markets, as well as the Terra SUV in the Land of Smiles.

Previously reserved for markets with fuel grades Euro 5 and above, the YS23 mill replaces the YD25DDTi 2.5 litre four-cylinder oil burner and will be available in two variants. The single-turbo YS23DDT on models with the six-speed manual gearbox makes 163 PS at 3,750 rpm and 403 Nm of torque from 1,500 and 2,500 rpm.

Meanwhile, the seven-speed automatic is paired to the twin-turbo YS23DDTT that churns out 190 PS and 450 Nm. Base King Cab variants get the old YS25 that has the same outputs as the YS23DDT, but makes peak power and torque at 3,600 rpm and 2,000 rpm respectively. As yet, it’s unclear if other ASEAN markets – such as Malaysia, which still offers Euro 2M diesel – will get the newer engine.

As a refresher, the facelift adds a new front fascia that is inspired by the larger Titan, incorporating a much larger Navara-badged “interlock” grille, rectangular headlights, a taller bonnet and a more aggressive front bumper design. The rear end also sees some changes, including a taller bed, a new tailgate design and a beefier rear bumper with an integrated step.

Higher-spec models also come with ice cube-like LED headlights with C-shaped daytime running lights, plus LED taillights with C-shaped light guides. Nissan has also introduced the more rugged Pro-2X 4×2 and Pro-4X 4×4 variants that get blacked-out exterior highlights, wheel arch extensions and 17-inch black alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

Inside, the changes are limited to a new NissanConnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and either a seven- or an eight-inch touchscreen, as well a greater number of USB ports (including a USB-C port at the front) and increased sound insulation.

Depending on the variant, the Navara also receives a larger seven-inch multi-info display and an acoustic glass windscreen and front side windows, along with new convenience features such as rain-sensing wipers, auto-folding door mirrors, speed-sensing door locks and 360-degree cameras. Double cab models get reshaped rear seats that are more comfortable and incorporate a centre armrest with integrated cupholsters.

Safety has been given a big boost this year, with the Navara now being offered with autonomous emergency braking and a driver attention alert on the V, Pro-2X and Pro-4X models. The Pro-4X throws in additional features such as lane departure warning with braking intervention and blind spot monitoring.

Suspension-wise, Thai-market Navaras come with rear leaf springs to comply with requirements for commercial vehicle taxes, although you can expect other countries to get the same coil springs as before. Nissan is boasting an increased payload capacity thanks to a strengthened live rear axle, while a new steering rack improves response and low-speed manoeuvrability.

Pricing for the new Nissan Navara in Thailand ranges from 599,000 baht (RM80,400) for the base King Cab 4×2 SL 6MT to 1,149,000 baht (RM154,200) for the range-topping Double Cab 4×4 Pro-4X 7AT.