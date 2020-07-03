In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Anthony Lim / 3 July 2020 4:36 pm / 12 comments

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has introduced the Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul, which as its name suggests, kits up the third-gen SUV with a number of Impul enhancement items. The pack contains elements seen on the Impul X-Trail showcased at the 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Dress-up bits consist of an Impul Aerokit, which introduces dual tone front and rear aero bumper aprons as well as side skirts. The front grille also gets gloss black cladding, and a split mounted rear spoiler, also finished in gloss black, makes its way on.

The Tuned by Impul T32 facelift rides on 18-inch Impul Aura SX-50 multispoke wheels, which are fitted with 235/55 profile Continental ContiMaxContact MC6 tyres. The only mechanical change comes in the form of an Impul Sports Spring set to improve handling response. Apart from the expressive exterior and performance parts, the variant gets new Maroon Nappa leather upholstery for the interior.

The new Nissan X-Trail Tuned by IMPUL package is available for the 2.0L Hybrid, 2.5L 4WD, 2.0L 2WD MID and 2.0L 2WD versions of the SUV, the set adding RM11,000 to the cost. The sales tax exempt, on-the-road prices (without insurance, Peninsular Malaysia) of the Tuned by Impul versions are:

2.0L 2WD – RM139,630

2.0L 2WD MID – RM150,643

2.5L 4WD – RM157,731

2.0L Hybrid – RM168,451

The kit on the new Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul is factory fitted, and the vehicle comes standard with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, whereas the accessories come with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty (whichever comes first).

Additionally, ETCM has announced that X-Trail owners who are interested in adding on the Impul package can do so, the items being available individually at the following prices:

Impul Aerokit (front and rear bumper spoilers, and side skirts) – RM5,600

Impul 18-inch Aura SX-50 wheels (set of four) – RM5,800

Continental ContiMaxContact MC6 tyres (235/55 R18, set of four) – RM2,800

Impul Sports Springs – RM1,100

Gloss black split mounted rear spoiler – RM800

Gloss black Front grille cladding – RM700

The new variant will make its appearance at selected Nissan showrooms in the upcoming Nissan X-Trail Tuned by Impul carnival, from July 18.

GALLERY: Impul X-Trail, 2019 Tokyo Auto Salon