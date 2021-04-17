In Cars, Nissan, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 17 April 2021 12:06 am / 0 comments

The 2021 Nissan Navara facelift range has officially been launched in Malaysia. The range starts from the 2.5L Single Cab MT that’s priced at RM91,900, and goes up to RM142,200 for the range-topping Pro-4X AT. All Navara models are fully imported from Thailand, just like before.

Powering the refreshed pick-up truck is the existing YD25 2.5 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. More expensive variants, such as the Pro-4X, get the higher output version which makes 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm at 2,000 rpm. A seven-speed automatic sends drive to all four wheels.

The flagship Pro-4X is identified by its matte grey front grille frame, along with black emblems, roof rails, door mirrors, door handles and side steps. It sits on exclusive 17-inch black alloy wheels shod with 255/65 profile all-terrain tyres, and it’s the only variant to get Utili-Track cargo system. Watch the video to learn all about it!

GALLERY: 2021 Nissan Navara 2.5L Pro-4X AT