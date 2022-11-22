In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 November 2022 4:04 pm / 9 comments

After going on sale in Thailand and Indonesia, the second-generation Honda BR-V has now been introduced in the Philippines. First making its global debut back in September 2021, the seven-seat crossover is offered in four variants, namely the S MT, S CVT, V CVT and VX CVT Honda Sensing, with prices ranging from 1.09 to 1.39 million Philippine pesos (RM87,009 to RM110,956).

All variants get the same engine, which is a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol unit pushing out 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The i-VTEC mill drives the front wheels via a CVT or a six-speed manual, with both transmissions being the same as what’s available in Indonesia.

Based on a recently concluded fuel economy run conducted in partnership with the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP), the BR-V in V CVT guise registered 24.71 km/l, followed by the VX CVT Honda Sensing with 23.49 km/l and the S CVT with 22.62 km/l. According to Honda Cars Philippines, testing involved running the cars for 128 km of highway driving, with speeds of between 60 and 80 km/h at 1,500-2,000 rpm, and air-conditioning set at 24 degrees Celsius temperature and number one fan speed.

In terms of kit, the base S MT and S CVT come with full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, 16-inch steelies (with 215/60 profile tyres), a multi-info instrument cluster display, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), four speakers, manual air-conditioning, keyless entry and start, fabric seats, four airbags (dual front and sides), ABS, EBD, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Start Assist, a reverse camera and speed-sensing auto door lock.

The S CVT also gets remote engine start, which is absent for the manual variant. Stepping up to the V CVT, the BR-V gains 17-inch alloys (with 215/55 profile tyres), automatic air-conditioning, leather upholstery, rear parking sensors and walk-away auto lock.

Meanwhile, the range-topping VX CVT builds upon the V by gaining two additional speakers for a total of six, dual front curtain airbags for a final count of six, Honda LaneWatch and the Honda Sensing suite of systems. These include adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, auto high beam, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation and lane departure warning.

Five colours are offered for the BR-V, with Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Grey Metallic being available for all variants. Tafetta White is reserved for the S grades, while Crystal Black Pearl can only be had with the V CVT and S CVT. The V CVT and VX CVT also gain a new and exclusive Premium Opal White Silver Pearl, although this hue costs an additional PHP20,000 (RM1,595).

Given the popularity of the original BR-V in Malaysia, it is widely expected that the second-generation model will arrive on our shores. Like in Thailand, the new BR-V also costs more in the Philippines than before, and we can assume the same will happen when and if the seven-seat crossover comes here.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda BR-V (Thailand market)