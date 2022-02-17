In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 17 February 2022 6:53 pm / 0 comments

At its media gathering session today, Honda Malaysia announced its business plan for this year. Among the initiatives it has planned for 2022 is the introduction of two new models – crucially, this does not include the Civic, which was launched last month.

No details were revealed, of course, but we can make an educated guess as to the cars’ identities. Of all the mainstream models in the local range, the HR-V and BR-V are the oldest and in dire need for a replacement – and as luck would have it, the latest versions have already made their way to the ASEAN market. As such, a Malaysian launch will come sooner rather than later.

The HR-V is a very important model for Honda Malaysia, pioneering the entry-level SUV segment that rivals like the Proton X50 and X70 and Toyota Corolla Cross now compete in. As such, you can expect the company to be pulling out all the stops – it also confirmed today that it will be adding new models with VTEC Turbo engines and the Honda Sensing suite of active safety features, along with e:HEV hybrids.

In Thailand, the HR-V is already offered as an e:HEV, powered by a 131 PS/253 Nm electric motor and a 105 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle i-VTEC engine. But it’s the VTEC Turbo that’s the more interesting of the two powertrain options, as it’s expected to be the only pure petrol engine available, following in the footsteps of the Civic. Spyshots from Indonesia showed the B-segment SUV with twin tailpipes, a clear indicator of the forced-induction mill.

Expect the 1.5 litre turbocharged four-pot to be the same uprated unit as in the Civic, producing 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm. A CVT should send power to the front wheels.

As for the BR-V, this one is pretty straightforward. Launched in Indonesia last year, the seven-seater is powered by a 1.5 litre DOHC naturally-aspirated i-VTEC engine producing 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, mated to a CVT. For the first time, it also gets six airbags and Honda Sensing, the latter inclusive of autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.