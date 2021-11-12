In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 12 November 2021 10:40 am / 0 comments

Pricing for the second-generation Honda BR-V has been revealed in Indonesia at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). This comes after the redesigned seven-seat crossover was first unveiled in September, and before that, was previously previewed by the N7X Concept back in May.

In total, there are five variants of the BR-V available in Indonesia, all powered by an updated 1.5 litre i-VTEC four-cylinder engine with DOHC to make 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm.

These outputs are the same as the latest City, while being a 1 PS improvement over the original BR-V. As before, drive is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT, depending on the chosen variant.

The starting point in the line-up is the S MT that is priced at 275.9 million rupiah (RM80,694), which comes with 16-inch steel wheels, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, fabric upholstery, a seven-inch Display Audio system, six airbags, ABS, EBD, hill start assist and vehicle stability assist.

Stepping up to the E, the kit list builds upon the S with new items being 16-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lamps, a keyless entry system with walk-away auto lock, a TFT multi-info display and an accessory power outlet for the second row. The E can be had with a manual transmission for IDR289.9 million (RM84,790) or a CVT for IDR299.9 million (RM87,715).

The next step up is the Prestige CVT at IDR321.9 million rupiah (RM94,150), which gets the E features, with the addition of 17-inch alloys, auto-folding side mirrors with integrated LED indicators, leather upholstery, a second-row armrest console and an additional power outlet in the third row.

The most expensive variant in the range is the Prestige CVT with Honda Sensing, which is priced at IDR339.9 million (RM99,414). For the sum, there’s autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, lane centring assist, front departure alert, automatic high beam and a LaneWatch blind spot camera.

Deliveries will only start in Indonesia from January 2022, so the BR-V won’t be able to take advantage of the luxury goods sales tax exemptions for new vehicles. Are you looking forward to the BR-V’s introduction here? It should happen, given the popularity of the first model, which now faces stiff competition from other seven-seaters in the market.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda BR-V