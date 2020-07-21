In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 21 July 2020 4:14 pm / 0 comments

The 2020 Honda BR-V has collected more than 1,400 bookings in its first month since the seven-seater model was launched, said Honda Malaysia. The order books for the B-segment model opened in March, and more than 32,600 units have been sold since the model was first introduced for Malaysia in 2017.

The range-topping V variant is the most popular of the two available variants, having accounted for 85% of total bookings since the facelifted model made its debut. Demand from the central region of Malaysia contributed to 42% of total bookings for the 2020 BR-V, and more than 24% of all bookings for the facelifted model were specified with the Modern Steel Metallic paint finish.

Exterior updates to the BR-V for this 2020 facelift include a new front grille, revised front bumper with lower bumper garnish (with fog lamps for the top V variant), new 16-inch alloys shod in 195/60 tyres, shark fin antenna and a new rear bumper. The aforementioned Modern Steel Metallic exterior colour is joined by Marine Purple Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Passion Red Pearl and White Orchid Pearl.

Inside, standard kit includes tweeter speakers, cargo lighting, cabin filter, automatic air-conditioning, keyless entry and push-start button, while the V adds a new seven-inch display audio system, leather seats with red accents, shift paddles, and gear knob with red stitching.

Cargo capacity is 223 litres with all rows of seats in place, or 539 litres with the third row folded. The second-row seats can be slid fore and aft, folded in a 60:40 split, or one-touch tumbled to provide access to the 50:50 split third-row seating. Safety kit includes two airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control system, vehicle stability assist, and two ISOFIX mounting points on the outer middle row seats, and the V adds a reversing camera.

Mechanically, the powertrain is carried over from before the BR-V’s facelift, which is the SOHC i-VTEC naturally aspirated engine that makes 120 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,600 rpm, driving the front wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

Priced from RM89,900 for the E variant to RM96,900 for the V at the launch of the 2020 facelift in June, the SST exemption that applies until December 31 saw its prices drop by as much as RM3,507, or 3.61%, while a RM300 premium still applies for the White Orchid Pearl paint finish.

