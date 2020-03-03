In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2020 1:48 pm / 8 comments

The Honda BR-V is set to arrive in Malaysia with a select range of updates, and the order books are now open for the seven-seater which is slated for launch in the country within the first quarter. The update comes three years after the model’s launch in our market in January 2017, and went on to record 11,000 sales within the first six months from its introduction.

Under the hood is the familiar 1.5 litre SOHC i-VTEC engine producing 120 PS and 145 Nm of torque, the highest in its segment according to Honda. Visual updates applied to the 2020 BR-V include a revised front bumper with a new front grille, lower bumper garnish and front fog lamp garnish.

At the rear end, the BR-V also gets updated with a new lower rear bumper garnish and side trim as well as a shark-fin antenna, while a new 16-inch alloy wheel design also features here. For convenience, the smart entry system aids in keyless entry and locking.

Inside, the BR-V gets new leather seat upholstery with added red accents, while the third-row seats are adjustable with 50:50 split-folding for tilt and tumble functions to liberate a maximum of 539 litres in luggage capacity with the third row folded. With all seats up, capacity is 223 litres.

Ahead of the updated BR-V’s launch within the first quarter of this year, bookings are being taken for the 2020 BR-V at all 100 Honda dealerships nationwide, where customers can also find out more about the updated seven-seater.

GALLERY: Honda BR-V facelift at GIIAS 2019