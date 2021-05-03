In Cars, Concept Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 May 2021 5:04 pm / 0 comments

After teasing a mysterious new vehicle several days ago, Honda Indonesia has finally revealed all via an online event held just a few moments ago. This is the N7X concept, which is an abbreviation of “New 7-Seater eXcitement,” and was designed by Honda R&D Asia Pacific.

As the name clearly suggests, the show car serves as a preview for an upcoming seven-seat model that takes the shape of an SUV. If that sounds like a familiar niche, that’s because this is effectively the successor to BR-V that first arrived more than five years ago.

At first glance, it’s clear the N7X is drastically different from the current BR-V, with a face that appears to be inspired by the latest Odyssey facelift. Here, a large chrome bar placed above horizontal slats make up the front grille, which is flanked by sleek headlamps that sport an L-shaped daytime running light signature.

Meanwhile, the lower apron features LED positioning lights near the fog lamp sections, while an angular, U-shaped trim piece helps to frame the lower intake. To give a greater sense of presence, there’s also a sturdier-looking bonnet compared to what you’ll find on the BR-V.

Along the sides, the N7X has a cleaner profile that cuts down on the fussy lines seen on the BR-V. This simplification of design sees just a single character line running above the door handles, linking the front and rear lighting units. The kinked window line of the BR-V (near the B-pillars) has also been smoothened out, while the black body cladding over the wheels no longer intrudes into the bodywork at the top.

Other notable details include more stylised rocker panels and the relocation of the side mirrors to the doors, the latter likely to promote more visibility. More cues of the cleaner look can be seen at the rear, where the tailgate appears largely featureless, save for a rectangular area for the number plate, with the reflectors placed much lower down than on the BR-V.

Wraparound taillights continue to feature here, although they are slimmer in shape and positioned further away from the tailgate window. Additionally, they are slimmer in shape, feature a similar lighting graphic to what you’ll find on the current City, and no longer come with a trim piece to visually link them.

For now, the company did not provide interior photos of the N7X, but based on the introductory video posted, the concept’s dashboard is vastly different from the BR-V as well. While the centre air vents continue to be placed above the head unit, they now carry a uniformed shape.

The dashboard design, like the exterior, also carries a cleaner design without angular shapes and a touchscreen head unit that appears better integrated into the dash. A screengrab of the video also shows rectangular air vents occupying the corners of the dash, along with a new steering wheel, HVAC controls, and a raised centre console that accommodates the gear lever.

Also seen in the video is the availability of Honda LaneWatch, but powertrains and when we might see a production version remain unknown for now. As far as first impressions go, what do you think of the N7X? Is it an improvement over the BR-V? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda BR-V V spec (Malaysia market)

