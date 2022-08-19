In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 August 2022 1:09 pm / 0 comments

Honda Thailand has revealed official pricing for the second-generation BR-V, which is lower than initial estimates. The range is comprised of just two variants, including the base E and range-topping EL, where the former is priced at 915,000 baht (RM114,575) and the latter at 973,000 baht (RM121,861).

Both the E and EL powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol unit that outputs 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300, with drive being sent to the front wheels via a CVT.

First previewed by the N7X Concept, the all-new BR-V measures 4,490 mm long, 1,780 mm wide, 1,685 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,695 mm. By comparison, the original BR-V we currently have here is 4,457 mm long, 1,735 mm wide, 1,677 mm tall and its wheelbase only stretches to 2,662 mm.

In terms of equipment, the E comes with 16-inch wheels (with 215/60 profile tyres), electric power steering, ventilated front disc brakes and rear drum brakes, automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome outer door handles as well as electrically-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals.

Moving inside, the base variant is equipped with a 4.2-inch multi-info instrument cluster display, two-tone (Black and Mocha Grey) combination leather upholstery, automatic air-conditioning (with rear ceiling vents), keyless entry and start (with Honda Smart Key and remote engine start), a seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a multi-function leather steering wheel and four speakers.

For the extra paid for the EL, the kit list includes nicer items like larger 17-inch wheels (with 215/55 profile tyres), a piano black front grille, LED front fog lamps, auto-folding side mirrors, paddle shifters, all-black combination leather upholstery, two more speakers for a total of six as well as additional convenience features (illuminated vanity mirrors, more power accessory outlets and front seatback pockets).

It should be noted that the asking prices of the all-new model are higher than the first-generation model sold in Thailand, which was also offered in two variants priced between 765,000 and 835,000 baht (RM95,809 and RM104,576).

This can be justified by not just the larger vehicle size, but also the inclusion of the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance systems, which is standard on both variants. The suite includes Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW), Auto High-Beam (AHB), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) And Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN).

Also included are Honda LaneWatch, an all-seat seatbelt reminder system, a rearview camera and the usual array of passive systems (VSA, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, walk away auto lock). One area of difference is the airbag count, with the E receiving four while the EL gets six.

2022 Honda BR-V E (left), V (right); Thailand market

As for colours, Taffeta White is exclusive to the base E, with Crystal Black Pearl being a 6,000-baht (RM752) option. Meanwhile, the EL’s starting price is with a Crystal Black Pearl finish, but if you want the variant-exclusive Premium Sunlight White Pearl, it’ll be an extra 4,000 baht (RM501).

The BR-V is widely tipped to be the next model that Honda Malaysia launches here, and given the price increase from the first- to the second-gen in Thailand, it’s not far-fetched to assume the same will happen here. Currently, the first-gen BR-V facelift is priced at RM90,700 OTR without insurance for the base E and RM97,700 for the top-spec V.

When and if it arrives here, the BR-V will face competition from other seven-seat MPVs like the Toyota Veloz, which has yet to get final pricing (RM95,000 estimated), as well as the Perodua Alza if we widen the price bracket. Looking forward to it?

GALLERY: 2022 Honda BR-V (Thailand market)