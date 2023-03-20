An update on the Honda BR-V. It has long been expected that the second-generation seven-seat MPV (or crossover, should you prefer to call it that), which was first revealed in Indonesia back in 2021, would be coming to Malaysia, continuing where the first-gen DG1 left off.
Well, it isn’t, because Honda Malaysia has decided to discontinue the model. This was revealed during Q&A session following the business plan briefing the company held last Friday. No official explanation was given as to why the plug has been pulled, but the WR-V‘s appearance on the scene may have a lot to do with the BR-V being dropped. In any case, internal sources reveal that the change in strategy and shift in focus away from the competitive seven-seater game had been decided some time back.
The first-gen “Bold Runabout Vehicle” arrived in Malaysia back in early 2017 in its seven-seat configuration, with two variant grades available for it. A facelift arrived in mid-2020, continuing to be powered by a 1.5 litre four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC engine with 120 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,600 rpm, unchanged from when the model was first introduced.
The second-gen BR-V, presently on sale in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, features an updated version of the 1.5 litre i-VTEC mill, now fitted with double overhead cams. Output has remained the same, with 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm translating to a marginal single metric hp increase.
What do you think of the decision to drop the BR-V from the Malaysian model line-up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.
GALLERY: Second-gen Honda BR-V, Thailand-spec
Comments
Aiyo, bigger 1.5L BR-V now reduced size to 1.5L WR-V?
Exora’09 laughing there..
Kiasi with Veloz..? LOL
Sounds like a wrong strategy.
The honda line up doesnt have a people mover, so a BRV is more sensible.
Argubly, the WRV competes against the likes of City hatch for the same group of customers who want compact lifestyle mobility.
The final judgement depends on how much they price the WRV.
WTF!
Smaller WR-V? Guessing don’t want to challenge their upcoming CR-V and current HR-V.
Guess next drop will be Jazz/Fit ?