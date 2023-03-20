In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 March 2023 12:41 pm / 5 comments

An update on the Honda BR-V. It has long been expected that the second-generation seven-seat MPV (or crossover, should you prefer to call it that), which was first revealed in Indonesia back in 2021, would be coming to Malaysia, continuing where the first-gen DG1 left off.

Well, it isn’t, because Honda Malaysia has decided to discontinue the model. This was revealed during Q&A session following the business plan briefing the company held last Friday. No official explanation was given as to why the plug has been pulled, but the WR-V‘s appearance on the scene may have a lot to do with the BR-V being dropped. In any case, internal sources reveal that the change in strategy and shift in focus away from the competitive seven-seater game had been decided some time back.

The first-gen “Bold Runabout Vehicle” arrived in Malaysia back in early 2017 in its seven-seat configuration, with two variant grades available for it. A facelift arrived in mid-2020, continuing to be powered by a 1.5 litre four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC engine with 120 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,600 rpm, unchanged from when the model was first introduced.

First-gen BR-V facelift.

The second-gen BR-V, presently on sale in Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines, features an updated version of the 1.5 litre i-VTEC mill, now fitted with double overhead cams. Output has remained the same, with 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm translating to a marginal single metric hp increase.

GALLERY: Second-gen Honda BR-V, Thailand-spec