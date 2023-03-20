In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 20 March 2023 10:00 am / 9 comments

Spied testing here earlier this month, it is now confirmed that the Honda WR-V will be making its way to Malaysia. According to Honda Malaysia, the compact SUV is expected to make its local market debut sometime in the third quarter of this year, where it will take over from the seven-seater BR-V.

While the company did not specifically name the vehicle in the presentation slide shown during the business update briefing it held last Friday, there can be no doubt to its identity. It has been expected that the WR-V would eventually make its way here since it made its global debut in Indonesia last November.

No details as to the specifications and variants that will come our way, but Indonesia and Thailand, where the model – which is of course a competitor to the Perodua Ativa – was launched earlier this month, provides some indication of what to expect. Both markets offer two variants – in Indonesia, they are the E and RS, while Thailand has the SV and RS.

Given its presence in both markets, we can expect the RS to be the range-topper for Malaysia; as for the base version, it remains to be seen what the variant designation for the local market will be. Will there be more than two? It’s a bit too early to tell if we’ll get a mid-spec variant.

What is certain is the running gear that will be offered. In both markets, the WR-V is powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC engine with i-VTEC offering 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The mill is of course the familiar unit found in the City and entry-level HR-V. As it is in those applications, the partnering transmission is a CVT.

In terms of equipment, the Indonesian WR-V E comes with remote engine start, a push-start button, a 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit, reverse camera with multi-angle view, four speakers, digital AC panel, fabric seats, steering audio buttons, LED foglamps, LED wing mirror signals, and four airbags with VSA.

The base model in Thailand, the SV, is equipped with more in the way of standard kit, with automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights with sequential turn signals, black synthetic leather/fabric combination seat upholstery, auto-folding side mirrors, a leather steering wheel, automatic air-conditioning and a 4.2-inch TFT multi-info display, all of which are added on to the Indonesian RS variant.

The SV also features keyless entry and engine start, remote engine start, a Honda Smart Key Card and a multi-angle reverse camera, among other things. The difference in specifications suggest a distinct possibility of offering more than two variants, should it be an avenue Honda Malaysia chooses to explore.

The Honda Sensing suite of driving assistance systems should be standard for our variants (it is on both Thailand specifications, but the RS in Indonesia is sold both with and without it), with the ADAS item list containing CMBS, RDM, ACC, LKAS, LCDN, AHB as well as the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system.

It’ll be interesting to see how the WR-V is priced for our market, in relation to the Ativa and the automaker’s larger HR-V. In Indonesia, the E goes for Rp.271.9 juta, which for the E, which is around RM79,330, while the Sensing-equipped RS is priced at Rp.309.9 juta, or RM90,420. It’s pricier in Thailand, with the SV going for 799,000 baht (RM105,100) and the RS, for 869,000 baht (RM114,300).

