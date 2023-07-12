2023 Honda WR-V spotted heading to showrooms in Malaysia – Ativa rival with 1.5L NA launching soon?

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 12 July 2023 10:40 am / 6 comments

It won’t be long before the Honda WR-V is launched in Malaysia, as several undisguised units have been spotted heading to showrooms on a trailer. The smallest of Honda’s SUVs has been open for booking since June 12 and was shown to the public in the weeks since during a nationwide preview tour.

Measuring 4,060 mm long, 1,780 mm wide 1,608 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,485 mm, the WR-V is comparable in size to the Perodua Ativa, its competitor in the same class/segment. For reference, the Ativa is 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,525 mm.

For our market, the WR-V will be powered by a L15ZF 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC engine rated at 121 PS and 145 Nm, paired with a CVT. This is the same setup used in the City as well as the entry-level variant of the HR-V.

One of the available variants is the RS, which will come standard with a chrome chequered grille, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, power retractable door mirrors, automatic LED headlamps with sequential turn signals, LED daytime running lights and LED front fog lamps.

Inside, the upholstery is a combination of black synthetic leather and fabric with red accent trim and red contrast stitching on the seats and steering wheel. There’s also a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, two USB ports, a multi-angle rear-view camera, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, Honda Connect telematics, paddle shifters and six speakers.

Also included is the Honda Sensing suite, which contains lead car departure notification (LCDN), adaptive cruise control (ACC), collision mitigation braking system (CMBS or AEB), forward collision warning (FCW), lane keep assist system (LKAS), road departure mitigation (RDM), lane departure warning (LDW) and auto high beam (AHB). Honda’s LaneWatch system is also present but there’s no electronic parking brake.

We’ll only know the complete variant line-up on launch day, but word is there could be up to four options available. Pricing is unknown for now, so place your guesses in the comments below on how much you think the WR-V will retail for. Don’t forget to check out our review of the WR-V in Thailand to find out what we think of it.

GALLERY: 2033 Honda WR-V RS (Thailand market)

