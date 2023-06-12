Honda WR-V open for booking in Malaysia, Q3 launch – Ativa rival with 1.5L NA CVT, Sensing, RS variant

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 12 June 2023 12:10 pm / 10 comments

The Honda WR-V is now open for booking at all 101 dealerships nationwide, Honda Malaysia (HM) has announced. The smallest of Honda’s SUVs, which sits below the HR-V, will be launched in Q3 2023. The third quarter of the year starts from July, so that’s the earliest possible launch month.

The Winsome Runabout Vehicle (yup, that’s what it stands for) “delivers a unique experience to our customers with the distinctive character of a Honda SUV by combining sporty style, advanced technology, safety features, top-notch performance and high ground clearance,” said HM MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura, who added that the WR-V “is the ideal companion for young adults and families to complement their active lifestyle”.

The WR-V measures 4,060 mm long and 1,780 mm wide, and has a wheelbase length of 2,485 mm. That’s 5 mm shorter than the Perodua Ativa, but 70 mm wider. The Perodua’s 2,525 mm wheelbase is 40 mm longer. The little Honda’s ground clearance of 207 mm is 7 mm higher than the Ativa’s.

HM says that the WR-V will be available with an RS variant with a unique front grille and 17-inch dual-tone alloys. Other available features include power retractable door mirrors, automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights LED front fog lights and LED sequential turn signals. The powertrain is the familiar combo of a naturally aspirated 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine (121 PS/145 Nm) and a CVT gearbox.

The Honda Sensing ADAS pack is available. It includes Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS or AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High Beam (AHB). As usual, Honda uses the left-side LaneWatch camera in place of blind spot assist lamps. Finally, Honda Connect telematics is available.

There will exclusive previews in selected Honda dealerships for customers to be among the first in Malaysia to get up close with the WR-V. The list of dealerships are listed below. Booking can also be made at prebook.honda.com.my or the HondaTouch app. We’ve driven the WR-V- full review here.