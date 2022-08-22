In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Danny Tan / 22 August 2022 11:31 am / 6 comments

The Daihatsu Rocky has been given a minor update in Indonesia, and Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) launched the Perodua Ativa’s refreshed sister at the just-concluded Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2022. The Rocky made its debut in the republic in April 2021.

Looks different than the Ativa? That’s because Indonesia’s Rocky follows the JDM Daihatsu’s looks, which feature a narrower grille and flatter front and rear bumpers for slightly reduced dimensions. For this update, the silver front grille frame (with red accents) is now in black, and so are the wing mirror caps. The silver front ‘skid plate’ and matching trim on the side skirts are now in a darker gunmetal colour. All these are for the sporty ADS package.

The 16-inch wheels on the 1.2X are now in black (Rocky is available with 1.2 NA or 1.0T engines in Indonesia; 1.2L comes in base M and higher X trim levels). The 1.2X can also now be had in two special colours – Shining Pearl White and Red Compagno – which before this were exclusive to the costlier 1.0L turbo variant. Rocky prices range from Rp 205.2 million (RM61,825) to Rp 273.6 million (RM82,433).

Click to enlarge

Looking at the Indonesian Rocky reminds me of how well-equipped our Ativa is. The Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite of driver assists is only available on top of the costliest 1.0 R TC CVT variant, which is priced at RM82,433. Mind you, this is just ASA (which is standard across the Ativa range), and the top Rocky doesn’t get any form of cruise control, never mind ACC with Lane Keep Control for Level 2 autonomous driving.

For Perodua, ACC/LKC is bundled together with blind spot monitor and rear cross traffic assist, and the Rocky also misses out on BSM and RCTA. It does have Lane Departure Warning and Prevention that’s bundled with ASA, though.

It appears that ADM and Perodua are free to design their own AC control panels, which is why the Indonesian Rocky, the JDM one and the Ativa have different controls. The more rectangular panel you see here doesn’t have Perodua’s two memory settings but counters back with a ‘Max Cool’ button – press this and the temp and fan goes full blast to cool down the car in the fastest manner. The blank buttons are quite unsightly though.

Each market also has its own head unit, and we can see that the Indonesian one already has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, which Perodua has only just rolled out with the Alza. The Ativa doesn’t get CP and AA, making do with the much less convenient Smart Link screen mirroring that I doubt anyone uses.

The biggest difference between ADM’s Rocky and our Ativa is the availability of an entry-level 1.2L naturally aspirated engine. The WA-VE unit makes 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,500 rpm – that’s 10 PS and 27 Nm less than the 1.0T, but the turbo produces its 140 Nm max torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm for an acceleration advantage.

The DOHC, Dual VVT-i NA engine can be had with a five-speed manual or CVT automatic. Interestingly, even the 1.0L turbo engine has a stick shift option. Of course, the latter makes no business sense here and we’ll never ever see a turbo manual Perodua. What do you think of the Indonesian Daihatsu Rocky versus our Ativa?

GALLERY: Perodua Ativa AV