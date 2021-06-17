In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 17 June 2021 5:41 pm / 0 comments

The Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize twins were launched in Indonesia on April 30. Like in Malaysia, the sister cars to our Perodua Ativa comes with a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, but Indonesia also gets an entry-level naturally aspirated engine for the compact SUV.

Initially, it was only the 1.0T that was available, but the 1.2 litre three-cylinder NA engine now joins the line-up, slightly earlier than the original July 2021 timeframe given by Toyota Astra Motor, detikoto reports.

The new WA-VE 1.2L with DOHC and Dual VVT-i makes 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,500 rpm – that’s 10 PS and 27 Nm less than the 1.0T, but the turbo engine produces its 140 Nm max torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm for an acceleration advantage. A CVT automatic gearbox is available alongside a five-speed manual; the latter is exclusive to the Indonesian market.

As for pricing, the Raize 1.2L with a manual would start at Rp 210 juta (RM60,476) with the 50% luxury tax break (PPnBM) that’s in place to spur the automotive industry. For registrations that are in time to take advantage of the 100% PPnBM, it’s an estimated Rp 202 juta (RM58,119) for the MT and Rp 215 juta (RM61,859) for the 1.2 G CVT. The latter is just a few million rupiah cheaper than the base 1.0T, so the 1.2L is more of an option for those who don’t want a turbo, as opposed to massive savings.