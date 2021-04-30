In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Anthony Lim / 30 April 2021 10:08 pm / 0 comments

In a double debut, the Toyota Raize was launched in Indonesia today alongside its Daihatsu Rocky sibling. As highlighted earlier today, the compact SUV goes on sale in the republic in three variant forms, a 1.2 G, a 1.0 Turbo G and a 1.0 Turbo GR Sport.

The 1.0 litre turbo version is powered by the same 1KR-VET 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder as seen on the Rocky, with an identical output of 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. As for the 1.2 G, it is powered by a WA-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine that develops 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm at 4,500 rpm.

Two transmission options are available, a CVT and a five-speed manual, the latter exclusive to the Indonesian market. The manual is available as a choice for both the 1.2 G and 1.0 G variants, but the GR Sport will only come with a CVT.

Pricing starts from 219.9 million rupiah (RM62,500) for the 1.0 G manual, increasing to 233.1 million rupiah (RM66,230) for the 1.0 G CVT. That for the 1.0 GR Sport, meanwhile, starts from 244.7 million rupiah (RM69,530), and tops out at 263.7 million rupiah (RM74,930) for the highest-spec GR Sport version, which comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense. There’s no direct mention of pricing for the 1.2 G, but as the base model of the range, the pricing should be cheaper than the 1.0 G.

Exterior bits common to all variants include LED rear combination lamps and auto-folding side mirrors. From the 1.0 Turbo G on, the door handles are dressed in chrome, and the GR Sport adds on adaptive LED headlights, LED daytime running lights with sequential indicators as well as an aerokit.

As for wheels, the 1.2 G comes equipped with 16-inch units wrapped with 205/65 profile tyres, while the 1.0 litre turbo variants ride on 17-inch alloys and 205/60 tyres, although the finishes are different. That for the G is done in a dual-tone silver, while the unit on the GR Sport is finished completely in black.

Standard interior kit includes keyless entry and push start ignition, a 7.0-inch TFT multi-info display for the intrsument cluster, an 8.0-inch central display and digital air-conditioning. From the 1.0 G on, the infotainment display is a larger 9.0-inch unit.

The range-topping GR Sport comes with extras such as paddle shifters, an auto climate control system, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and fabric/leather combination upholstery. Besides six airbags, it is also the only Raize variant to feature the full Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems, including lane departure assist with steering control, pedal misoperation control, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and front departure alert.

In terms of exterior colours, the Raize can be had in black, metallic grey, red, metallic silver, turquoise, yellow and white, with the last five available in two-tone configuration with a black roof for all the 1.0 litre models, as a cost-added option.